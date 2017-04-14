’13 Reasons Why’ Fan Theory: Is Clay Actually Dead?

Television networks know they are onto a winning series when the fan theories start. If this is the case, then 13 Reasons Why has been a jackpot for Netflix. The new series has only been out for two weeks and already fans have developed some interesting theories about the show. However, there is a new one out that involving Clay that is possibly the best yet. Could Clay be dead and Tony is guiding him through the events leading up to his death?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all the episodes and would like to avoid spoilers.

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why concentrates on Hannah (Katherine Langford), her suicide, and the reasons why she did it. However, her death affects those around her in much the same way their behaviour affected her before she killed herself. Arguably, the person most affected by Hannah’s death is Clay (Dylan Minnette). Their relationship was a tentative one, and potentially, if Clay had picked up the signs, could have prevented Hannah from her suicide attempt.

As a result, just how much did Hannah’s death affect Clay? Viewers got to see Clay as he worked his way through the tapes, but, what if something happened to Clay and 13 Reasons Why was like one big dream for him?

Facebook user BK Lusk has come up with a pretty interesting theory about Clay and the events involving him in 13 Reasons Why.

Her theory is that Clay died, or was in a coma as a result of a trauma sustained when he was hit by the car at the start of 13 Reasons Why. The car accident was a pretty good way to help identify the present day Clay with the flashback version of him, according to Seventeen. However, what if this incident hid something else?

What if Clay only thought he survived that incident? Perhaps he died, or was injured so badly he ended up in a coma as a result of that accident and Tony (Christian Navarro) is helping Clay’s soul work out exactly what happened to him?

Considering many viewers are already questioning whether Tony is actually a real person in 13 Reasons Why, this theory starts to gather speed. Could Tony really be a guardian angel sent to help Clay in the afterlife?

This theory is very similar to the one about Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) being dead in Grease. So it’s not such a long stretch to apply it to Clay’s situation in 13 Reasons Why.

Alternatively, what if Clay didn’t die as a result of that car accident, but prior to the star of 13 Reasons Why? Could Clay have committed suicide after Hannah’s death and then imagined everything as he died?

While 13 Reasons Why is fairly self-contained as a series, executive producer Selena Gomez recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she is keen to explore some of the other character’s stories, although there is no official confirmation from Netflix yet in regard to Season 2. If this is the case, could this theory about Clay be revealed in Season 2? Only time will reveal this answer.

What do you think, could Clay be dead in 13 Reasons Why? Let us know you thoughts and theories by commenting below.

The official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why is below.

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker — his classmate and crush — who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

The show 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

For those who may be affected by the content of 13 Reasons Why, worldwide help can be found via this website.

