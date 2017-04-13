After Charlie Murphy Died, Murphy’s Final Tweet A ‘Cryptic Message’ That Touches Hearts

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s brother, is dead after a struggle with leukemia. Charlie died on Wednesday, April 12, and he was thinking of the devoted Charlie Murphy movie fans and followers right up to the end. Us magazine shared that on the night before Murphy died, he sent a ‘cryptic’ message on Twitter.

“One to sleep on,” Murphy tweeted, as part of his ongoing series of morning and evening tweets during his battle with leukemia. “Release the past to rest deeply.”

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible. — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy’s movies are always funny, and movies like the perennial favorite, Night at the Museum, let his fans revel in fantasy too.

Murphy liked to have fun with his movies, and he also liked to get his fans thinking about important stuff.

Eddie’s brother knew the importance of laughter amid strife and struggle. Eddie and the Murphy family released a statement expressing their sorrow at the death of Charlie.

“Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.

Night at the Museum wasn’t one of Charlie Murphy’s bigger roles, but Murphy movie fans loved his cameo part in the movie. Charlie played a taxi driver in Night at the Museum, and his famous first line was, “Hey, watch it! Now, who they gon’ get to clean up all that doo-doo?”

One person said Charlie Murphy was the funniest part of the movie.

Charlie Murphy in Night at the Museum was the funniest part ???? — feathers (@yandycams) February 17, 2016

Another Charlie Murphy movie aficionado tweeted, “Charlie Murphy is in Night at the Museum. That rules.”

Haha, Charlie Murphy is in Night at the Museum. That rules. — JGeezy (@jwgeist) February 27, 2013

As a comedian and actor, and as a scriptwriter for Eddie Murphy’s movies, Charlie Murphy always looked for ways to inspire while getting a laugh.

Charlie took that engaging attitude to Twitter and liked to tweet short ideas that he hoped would motivate his followers.

Murphy’s last tweet is sad, but those words of wisdom from Eddie Murphy’s big brother are an “inspiring message that — in hindsight — reads as foreboding, too” wrote AOL.

Murphy’s dying advice to release the past sounds bang-on, according to Deepak Chopra’s popular self-help healing site, Chopra.com. Chopra says that hanging on to the “hurts and wounds of the past” will just leave the sufferer carrying a lot of “the dead weight of old experiences.”

Charlie Murphy died knowing that his death was imminent, and he wanted to help his movie fans live a better life.

On the day before Charlie Murphy died, he woke up with more hard-working advice. “Rise & Grind: Wake up with the rising sun and seize the day!” he told followers.

Rise & Grind: Wake up with the rising sun and seize the day! — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 10, 2017

Only a week before Murphy died, he remembered his friend Prince in a moving tweet. The Purple One died on April 21, 2016, from a fentanyl overdose. Charlie probably knew he wouldn’t make it to the one year anniversary of Prince’s death when he shared the RIP.

Charlie and Prince once famously played a basketball game on Chapelle’s Show, and Prince beat Murphy before graciously making pancakes for everyone.

After the news broke that Charlie Murphy died, Murphy’s followers were quick to add their own comments about Prince and Charlie being reunited in the afterlife.

“It’s about to be a rematch in heaven!”

Can't believe it's been almost a year!? RIP to the Purple One✊???? https://t.co/SvSO1WO49i — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 4, 2017

Other Twitter users asked Charlie to say hi to Prince for them.

“Say hi to him from me buddy.”

When Charlie Murphy died, it wasn’t the first cancer tragedy for the Murphy family. Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy died from cervical cancer eight years ago in 2009. Her death left Charlie alone with their two young children, Xavier, now 18, and Eva, now 11.

RIP, Charlie Murphy.

RIP Charlie Murphy. From Night at the Museum to Norbit. — Stasiuㄣ⃒₆⁶₆ (@YungStasiu) April 12, 2017

