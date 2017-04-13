‘Outlander’ Season 3 Preview: New Photos From The Set, More Insight Into What We Can Expect

Even though we won’t be checking out the new season of Outlander until the fall, the latest Outlander Season 3 preview has fans excited about what could possibly come next. Based on Voyager, the third book in the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon, the third season of the show will feature the return of Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser, with Sam Heughan returning as her Scottish Highlander husband, James “Jamie” Fraser.

So what can we expect from our intrepid heroes and their villains? What do the pictures show us? And will we get even more seasons in the near future?

Entertainment Weekly was the first outlet to bring the exclusive pictures of the Outlander Season 3 preview, which you can check out above.

Starz dropped the photos in anticipation for a teaser trailer, which is set to drop on Sunday right before the premiere of The White Princess.

Much of the filming took place in Scotland, and the city of Glasgow was meant to double as the city of Boston.

As of right now, however, the actors are finishing up filming in Cape Town, South Africa, which is meant to double as the West Indies.

New trailer coming out season 3 outlander this Sunday

Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar reports that there are a few things we can expect from this Sunday’s Outlander Season 3 preview. The photos certainly give us a hint.

For example, in the photo where Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) are applauding, the man behind them holds a program that says “Class of 1966,” which suggests that it’s taking place at Brianna “Bree” Randall’s graduation. Bree, who is played by Sophie Skelton, is Claire’s daughter that she had with Jamie Fraser, though Frank Randall is raising her as his own.

Previously, a production photo showed Claire and Frank cradling a baby Bree, which is meant to show Frank there for the baby’s birth.

“The wait for Outlander’s return in September might feel endless right now, but two new images from the upcoming season should make #Droughtlander a little easier to bear.”

Of course, the crew has been kind enough to share a lot of behind the scenes photos as well.

Finally, fans of the show who were expecting to see Diana Gabaldon, the creator of the Outlander universe, make a surprise appearance in the show are going to be very disappointed.

According to Gold Derby‘s Outlander Season 3 preview, Gabaldon prefers to stay behind the scenes, and won’t be making a cameo this season.

“While fans can expect a fun sea voyage by Claire and Jamie (stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have already released a set photo), one thing we shouldn’t expect is Gabaldon to pop up in a cameo as she did back in the first season. “I’ve never had an acting bug,” she confirms on Twitter, effectively shooting down any future appearances on the Starz megahit. “They asked me to do the cameo in Season One, to entertain you guys.”

Gabaldon played Iona McTavish, the wealthy merchant’s wife, during Season 1’s episode called “The Gathering.” The role was written specifically for her, and it was most notable for “Mrs. Fitz” (played by Annette Badland, best known for her role in Doctor Who) throwing shade at her dress.

What do you think of this Outlander Season 3 preview? Are you excited for the season premiere of the show?

