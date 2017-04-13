Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi P.R. Nightmare: No One Likes Kendall As She Comes Out Of Hiding At Coachella

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad is the commercial that just keeps adding more controversy. It turns out that a lot of people actually liked Kendall’s video, although that doesn’t mean they warmed to Kendall Jenner. The Independent wrote that nearly half the people who watched Kendall’s Pepsi ad thought better of the company, but Donald Trump’s Republicans were not among that number.

@KendallJenner @pepsi Don't be fooled by Pepsi's marketing , 55% of their political donations in 2016 where to the Republican Party. https://t.co/0SRMMlsu3E — EJG1997 (@EJG1997) April 5, 2017

Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is still silent on the topic of Jenner, her ad, and the Pepsi company, but Republicans surveyed by Morning Consult were not impressed.

Twitter is having a blast using the Pepsi ad to make fun of Trump’s political activities too, and it’s full of suggestions that Trump should solve all the conflicts with a can of Pepsi.

Somebody give Donald trump a Pepsi — Ahmad Saeed (@kahmad2002) April 7, 2017

The survey research company revealed that 44 percent of everyone who watched Kendall’s ad “had a more favorable view” of Pepsi afterward.

Despite the P.R. nightmare blowback and Twitter storm hating on the commercial, only about a quarter of the people in the survey admitted to liking the Pepsi company less after the ad.

Trump supporters came in at almost a third of respondents who said their opinion of Pepsi had gone down.

The people who liked Pepsi more after the ad were actually the ones who the ad critics said were exploited by Kendall’s shenanigans.

Fortune wrote that Latinos and African-Americans are feeling the Pepsi love with a “whopping 75% of Latinos” and more than half of African-Americans liking Pepsi more after Jenner’s ad.

What’s weird about the answers, and a bit of a nightmare for Kendall Jenner, is that even those who liked Pepsi more didn’t “warm to” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star-turned-model.

Men were more likely to have a soft spot for Jenner, but only half as many women, a “mere 8 percent,” had more sympathy for the gorgeous supermodel after she handed her Pepsi to the cop in her commercial.

Kendall hasn’t had much to say since the ad fiasco. A Kardashian insider previously explained that the second-youngest of the Kardashian sisters would be “absolutely mortified” by the controversy she stirred up with the infamous ad.

“Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

Kendall Jenner has been lying low ever since the backlash caught her by surprise. She jetted off to Paris the day after Pepsi took the ad down, and hasn’t been seen much since then.

But Jenner is about to make a big splash of a reappearance and she’ll have little sister Kylie Jenner at her side for support.

TMZ reported that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are set to host a Coachella party at Rancho Mirage this weekend. Event organizers are super-pumped that Kendall will be there since they were “extremely concerned she would bail” after the commercial blowback.

The Jenner party is going to be a winter wonderland, complete with “real ice and snow” even though it’s happening in the middle of the hot, dry Colorado desert.

Kylie and Kendall are taking over an entire mansion to make their party an epic return to the spotlight for Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner handing a police officer a Pepsi is Coachella. — Fahim Anwar (@fahimanwar) April 10, 2017

The Jenner sisters have another gig lined up for Coachella after the winter wonderland party.

Kendall is booked to host a DJ party at 1OAK, and she’d bringing Kylie along just in case she needs some sisterly help to get her through what could be an ordeal.

Kylie has already shown sister-love for Kendall after the controversy. Kylie Jenner went to the prom to take the attention off Kendall Jenner and give her some space to recover.

Kendall Jenner was under fire for her Pepsi commercial. Kylie dropped by a random prom to get the attention. Happy #SiblingsDay — Adriana (@adrianadesala) April 11, 2017

Despite the survey results, there are still a lot of people who are mad at Kendall Jenner for doing the Pepsi ad.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]