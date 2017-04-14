Harry Styles, Jimmy Fallon ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Is Here

Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon are having a blast in their Saturday Night Live promo.

The stars, who will serve as the host and musical guest, respectively, are slated to appear on the April 15 episode of the sketch-comedy show, but the fun has obviously already begun.

In the clip, Fallon and Styles can be seen trying to one-up the other and trying, but failing to keep a straight face.

The video starts with Fallon introducing himself as the host. Harry then steps from behind him into the frame to introduce himself as the musical guest. Jimmy Fallon then tries to obstruct the view of Harry, which leads to a back and forth between the two stars. The next clip shows them snapping their fingers, as jazz music plays in the background before they both descend into a fit of laughter.

Saved you a seat. #FallonStylesSNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The fun promos were released ahead of Harry Style’s first ever gig as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest, though this isn’t the first time that he will grace the SNL stage. Harry Styles performed on the sketch comedy show twice before as a member of his former group, One Direction in 2012 and 2014.

It will, however, be the first time that Harry graces the SNL stage as a soloist.Following the long honored tradition, Harry Styles is set to perform a two-song set. As part of his lineup, he will perform his debut single, “Sign Of the Times.” His second song is yet to be revealed, but it’s safe to assume that it will be from his forthcoming debut album.

This will be a crucial performance for Harry Styles, as it will be his first time performing as a solo artist. If it goes off without a hitch, it could help to boost the sales of his single, “Sign Of The Times,” which is being predicted to miss the number one slot due, in part, to a Spotify glitch. Due to technical issues, for several hours after it’s release, “Sign Of The Times,” wasn’t able to be accessed on the music streaming platform.

Easter chocolates!! Live coast to coast and Canada too!!! This Saturday 11:30. #FallonStylesSNL A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

There’s no confirmation yet on whether Harry Styles will appear in any of the skits with Jimmy Fallon. It’s not unheard of for the musical guests to migrate away from the mic to get in on some of the fun.

Each time One Direction appeared has on Saturday night live, they participated in the show outside of just the musical realm, so it’s definitely a possibility.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jimmy Fallon seemed hopeful of the possibility, when asked if Harry Styles would join him in the sketches.

“He’s doing two songs tonight.We’ll see if we can talk him onto doing a sketch.”

When the host referenced a scene what was being rehearsed behind him, Jimmy Fallon added, “The sketch is so great. If I can talk Harry into this one, it will be great.”

Judging by the explosive chemistry in Harry Style’s and Jimmy Fallon’s promos, I’d bet on seeing Harry and Jimmy interact in some manner on the show.

Interestingly enough, the Fallon/Styles episode of Saturday Night Live will mark the first time in history that the show is broadcast live across all time zones. That means that the West coast will actually get to experience the live portion of the show, unlike in past years.

In the meantime, you can check out Harry Styles’ and Jimmy Fallon’s Saturday Night Live promo below!

Are you excited to see Harry Styles and Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live together? You can add your thoughts to the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]