‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Speaks Out About Kailyn Lowry Divorce After Protection From Abuse Order

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s relationship was extremely strained just one month ago but now, according to the Teen Mom 2 dad, they are doing “really well.”

During a new interview, Javi Marroquin spoke out about his civil co-parenting relationship with his former wife and dished on his ongoing relationship with Lowry’s oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac.

“We are actually doing really well,” Javi Marroquin told Radar Online of his previously strained relationship with his ex-wife. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

Javi Marroquin shares a 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with his ex-wife, who is currently expecting her third child with an unidentified man.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Isaac is “awesome,” Javi Marroquin continued. “They started soccer so I get to show Isaac some new skills.”

Over the weekend, Javi Marroquin and his former wife came together for the sake of Isaac and Lincoln and during a soccer game, they each posted photos of the kids on their Instagram pages.

An insider close to Kailyn Lowry also confirmed that she and Javi Marroquin, who called it quits on their marriage in May of last year, have been “co-parenting great.” That said, things were far different between them just weeks ago when Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against Javi Marroquin after announcing her third pregnancy on her blog.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online at the time. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

According to a source close to Lowry, Javi Marroquin allegedly showed up to her Delaware home “aggressively,” which prompted her to make the filing.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Following Lowry’s February pregnancy announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star was met with backlash from fans who called her out for telling Javi Marroquin she didn’t want any more children and then proceeding to get pregnant with the baby of another man just months later.

In her blog post, Lowry addressed the issue, explaining that she simply didn’t want to bring another child into her and Javi Marroquin’s “failing” marriage.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Lowry wrote to fans in late February.

According to Lowry, her thoughts on having more kids changed after she began facing health complications. As she recalled, the chance at more children was nearly taken away from her and in turn, she had a change of heart.

Lowry also confirmed to fans that she didn’t personally share her pregnancy news with Javi Marroquin.

“Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with [Javi Marroquin] about it,” she said.

Javi Marroquin’s former wife suggested that they were not on good terms prior to her pregnancy announcement and on Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, fans watched as they came to blows after Marroquin returned home from his deployment in Qatar to find another man at the home he shared with his former wife during their 3-year marriage.

Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, are expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8. However, at this point, MTV has not yet officially confirmed the series’ renewal.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]