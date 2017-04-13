Cannes Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Nicole Kidman’s Four Movies, No Movie From Hollywood, India And China

The Cannes Film Festival turns 70 in 2017, and it might be a deliberate decision to avoid big Hollywood studio movies in the lineup. Australian actress Nicole Kidman, who is no stranger to the prestigious festival, has as many as four movies in the Cannes selection. There are American actors and directors whose movies have been selected. But, U.S. directors like Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, and Todd Haynes have got their indie movies selected at the festival.

Twice as much @Festival_Cannes! Don’t miss any of the 70th edition with #Cannes2017 & follow the anniversary’s events with #Cannes70 pic.twitter.com/YQmLNBjnI5 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 11, 2017

Coppola’s The Beguiled features Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson, and Dustin Hoffman. Haynes Wonderstruck has Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Amy Hargreaves. All these movies will have world premieres at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Except The Beguiled, the other Kidman movies in the selection are The Killing of a Sacred Dear (directed by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos), How to Talk to Girls at Parties (directed by John Cameron Mitchell), and Top of the Lake (the TV drama directed by New Zealand’s Jane Campion). Nicole Kidman was on the main jury in the 2013 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Her controversial movie Grace of Monaco opened the 2014 edition of the festival and made a huge noise.

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 lineup has new movies from world-renowned directors like Hong Sangsoo, Andrey Zvyagintsev, and Michael Haneke. Sangsoo comes with a couple of movies at the festival, Clair’s Camera and The Day After. Zvyagintsev comes with Loveless, and Haneke with Happy End. South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho comes with Okja, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton. The surprise entries include Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s virtual reality project called Carne y arena and David Lynch’s TV project Twin Peaks. Not only Hollywood studios, but major moviemaking countries like India and China are totally unrepresented at the festival this year, Variety reported.

Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced the Cannes Film Festival 2017 lineup at a press conference on Thursday. There are 49 movies coming from 29 countries, with 12 movies by women directors. There are nine movies from debutant directors as well. Russia has a prominent presence at the festival this year. French director Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, starring Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg, will open the festival.

While Frémaux never discusses movies that have not been selected, he talked about the rise of online distribution. He also talked about the unusual entries, two TV projects.

Basically, two big players have appeared in the last few years, Amazon and Netflix, which are two new operators for filmmakers, producers, and for festivals.

Netflix has two original productions at the festival, Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories. Amazon Studios, on the other hand, has Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here and Wonderstruck. According to Frémaux, there is classical art of cinema in TV shows these days.

“Even series are using the classical art of cinema and the classical narration. … David Lynch and Jane Campion are filmmakers and friends of the Cannes film festival, and we are showing their films,” Frémaux said.

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 will run from May 17 to May 28. The movies in the “Competition Section” are 120 Beats per Minute, The Beguiled, The Day After, A Gentle Creature, Good Time, Happy End, In the Fade, Jupiter’s Moon, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, L’amant double, Le redoubtable, Loveless, The Meyerowitz Stories, Okja, Radiance, Rodin, Wonderstruck, and You Were Never Really Here.

The “Un Certain Regard” has movies like After the War, April’s Daughter, Barbara, Beauty and the Dogs, Before We Vanish, Closeness, The Desert Bride, Directions, Dregs, Jeune femme, L’Atelier, Lucky, The Nature of Time, Out, Western, and Wind River. The “Out of Competition” section has Blade of the Immortal, How to Talk to Girls at Parties and Visages, Villages.

The “Midnight Screenings” have Prayer Before Dawn, The Merciless and The Villainess. The “Special Screenings” include 12 Jours, An Inconvenient Sequel, Claire’s Camera, Demons in Paradise, Napalm, Promised Land, Sea Sorrow and They. The “70th Anniversary Events” include 24 Frames, Come Swim, Top of the Lake. and Twin Peaks.

Here’s the complete list of movies.

[Featured Image by Nicole Cleary/Getty Images]