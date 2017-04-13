Emma Roberts On Quitting Acting And Getting An Extreme Makeover

At first glance, Emma Roberts seems to have been laying low, since the season finale of Scream Queens, but that doesn’t mean the actress has entirely dropped out of sight. She’s been working on a few new films, such as Who We Are Now and In a Relationship. Beyond that, Emma reveals that she wants to keep her career moving forward, expressing an interest in working on films behind the camera instead of on the screen.

Roberts also recently opened up about falling in love with the new pixie cut craze sweeping Hollywood, so fans should expect the actress to make a bold new appearance in the near future.

Emma Roberts Dishes On Her Future And Advancing In The Hollywood Filmmaking Industry

There’s no doubt that Emma loves acting. It’s something she does well, partly because it runs in the family and partly because it interests her. While that may always remain true, Ms. Roberts recently told Who What Wear that she has aspirations far beyond acting in television and films. She wants to delve deeper into the creative process and has already begun to pursue those dreams by serving as an executive producer on one of her next films, In a Relationship.

What exactly does an executive producer do, some might wonder. In Roberts’ case, it meant casting Patrick Gibson (The OA) in the lead male role and designing her own wardrobe.

“I went into my closet and I found all of these things I had never worn but loved and hadn’t wanted to get rid of,” says Emma. “They were such great pieces, but weren’t me. So I put them all in the movie and wore them as my character.”

This is just the beginning for Emma, who says she’s still grateful for 17 successful years as an actress, but adds that she’s beginning to recognize the importance of having something more to lead a fulfilling life. In speaking about her dreams, Roberts says she admires directors, but doesn’t feel quite up to that task. Instead, the Scream Queens star says she has her eyes on writing and more gigs as a film producer.

“I’m realizing that I am finding a sense of self not just in front of the camera, which is a very nice feeling,” adds Roberts.

Emma Roberts Has Her Eye On Another New Hairstyle Change

Ms. Roberts is almost a chameleon with her ever-changing hairstyles and, as she revealed in a Teen Vogue interview, she’s all set to change hair colors once again. Since completing her final scenes for Scream Queens, Roberts has gone from her classic Chanel Oberlin blonde hair color to a deep shade of red to her most recent “Smoky Quartz” hair color, but now Emma is more intrigued with changing styles than colors.

The actress confesses to sharing Hollywood’s current fascination with the pixie haircut, hinting that fans may soon be in for a shock, if she does go through with it. Emma loved the very long, blonde hair she had to wear for Scream Queens, so she admits to feeling a little hesitant about letting her hairdresser cut it all off.

“I’m going to cut it shorter than I’ve ever had it and bleach it,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if I can pull off her little bangs with my texture, but I don’t even want to think about it. I just want to do it.”

Emma Roberts will be in good company, when she does debut her pixie haircut. Among the other celebrities embracing the pixie are Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, and Kristen Stewart, just to name a few.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]