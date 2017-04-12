Cynthia Bailey Divorce: ‘RHOA’ Star Still Wants Something From Peter Thomas After Split

Cynthia Bailey decided to get married a few years ago while she was filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bailey revealed that she was skeptical about marriage, as she always saw herself as a single woman. She did have a daughter with an ex-partner named Leon, but the two of them worked better as friends rather than a couple. And while Cynthia did decide to give Peter that marriage he always wanted, the two ended up not working out. Last year, Bailey filed for divorce and they settled their marriage quickly to keep a friendly tone between them.

According to a new Bravo website report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she still wants something from Peter despite them getting a divorce. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bailey has revealed that they are indeed still friends even though there was an awkward period. They even traveled to Hawaii together and here they proved that they could be friends despite going through a divorce. Now, Cynthia is revealing that she still wants something from Peter, even though they are divorced.

Beautiful day in the city???? #50Cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #rue57 A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

“Peter and I are friends. Which is what I always wanted after we split up. That was very important to me. I didn’t want to lose my friend just because we were no longer together. I will always have love and respect for him. A lot of wonderful things came out of this marriage, and that is what I choose to focus on,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo, revealing that she still wants her friendship with Peter.

Since they aren’t dating anyone else, it is easy for them to keep the peace between them. However, things may change when one of them starts seeing a new person. For now, things are peaceful and they are the prime example of how things can be civil after a divorce. So it isn’t surprising that they both showed up to see Sheree’s new home on the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Chateau Shereé has been a long time coming, and it came out absolutely beautiful. I am so proud of Shereé or not giving up on building her dream home. I wish her, and her family, a lifetime of happiness,” Cynthia Bailey explains about Whitfield’s brand new home, revealing that she was surprised to see Kim Zolciak show up to the party.

There is something so calming about the color blue???? Unless you are at the Season 9 Real Housewives Of Atlanta 4 Part Reunion???? Next Sunday????Only on @bravotv @paintedbyjeremy @theartistrj #rhoa #bravo #epic A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Of course, Kim and Cynthia have filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta together once before, but Kim ended up leaving the show in favor of her own spin-off called Don’t Be Tardy. But the two of them were never close, so when Zolciak appeared at the party, Bailey was surprised. But Cynthia didn’t get a chance to talk to Kim, as Kenya Moore quickly started arguing with Kim over various things. While Kim said that Kenya was jealous of her because she had a husband and children, Moore fought back, saying that Kim should worry about her finances now that Kroy Biermann wasn’t playing in the NFL anymore.

“I was totally surprised that Kenya and Kim got into it at Shereé’s housewarming. I never knew that they had an issue. Their argument escalated so quickly that I only caught the tail end of it. Which was still plenty! If they didn’t have an issue before the party, I’m pretty sure they do now. A lot was said on both sides,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo about the confrontation between Kenya and Kim.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s request to remain friends with Peter Thomas? Do you think they can pull this friendship off, given how they were married and just getting through the divorce?

[Featured Image by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for WE tv]