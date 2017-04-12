‘Young And The Restless’ Justin Hartley Cast In ‘Bad Moms’ Sequel: ‘This Is Us’ Actor To Play Male Stripper

The Young and the Restless alumni Justin Hartley was cast in a Bad Moms Christmas Sequal. The actor, who was just on the hit first season of NBC’s This Is Us, is set to play a male stripper in the film which comes out November 3, 2017.

A stripper and a firefighter

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Justin Hartley, who played Adam Newman on the CBS soap opera has joined the cast of the Bad Moms sequel called A Bad Moms Christmas.

The soap actor will play Ty Swindle, a fireman, and male stripper who will fall for Kathryn Hahn’s character, Carla.

Very much looking forward to this! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Mila Kunis, who played Amy in Bad Moms, is set to return for the sure to be a laugh-out-loud-worthy sequel as well as Kristen Bell.

La! @badmoms A post shared by Mila Kunis (@kunismilax) on Jul 27, 2016 at 2:15am PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers say that fans of the actor are very excited to see the soap star hit the big screen.

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore will return to write and direct the sequel to the hit 2016 comedy.

Suzanne Todd is the producer on A Bad Moms Christmas and Bill Block will serve as the executive producer, according to Deadline.

This Is Us

Justin Hartley has expanded his acting repertoire since leaving The Young and the Restless behind. The actor hit the jackpot, landing himself a main role in the hit new NBC drama series This Is Us.

This Is Us was so successful that the network has already signed them on for two more seasons even before the spring season finale, which is extremely rare, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson, another lovable but misunderstood character who struggles with his acting career and love life on the series.

Tonight is the last #thisisus episode of the season. Brace yourselves. A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The actor may be best known for his role on The Young and the Restless, but Hartley has played a few other recognizable roles over the years that are worth noting.

You may recognize him from the ABC drama Revenge, where he played a gay character, or on Mistresses where he played a specialist with a high heel fetish, and on Arrow as an uptight superhero.

Thanks to the kind people at @empirestatebldg for the amazing view! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘The Young And The Restless’ Eileen Davidson Comments On Ravi Plot, Working With ‘Housewives’ Erika Girardi

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Is Alive! Chloe Not A Murderer?

John Mayer Wants To Write A Song For ‘This Is Us,’ Milo Ventimiglia And Justin Hartley Want To Make It Happen

Is ‘Young And The Restless’ Alum Justin Hartley ‘Good Enough’ For ‘This Is Us’?

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Justin Hartley Confirms Exit From ‘Y&R’ And Rumors Swirl About Michael Muhney Returning

Adam Newman alive?

Tune into CBS’ The Young and the Restless to catch up on all the drama in Genoa City. Other reports by the Inquisitr claim that its rumored Adam’s character is still alive and will be brought back, however, with Hartley’s busy schedule, it is likely the network will hire another actor to take over the role.

Are you excited that Bad Moms is coming out with a Christmas sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]