Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cause Javi Marroquin And Kailyn Lowry’s Divorce?

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is revealing new details on his divorce with Kailyn Lowry. The reality TV dad, who is currently co-parenting his son, Lincoln, with Lowry, says that he had a lot of feelings of anger during the time of his divorce and that the MTV reality series only added more stress to the situation.

According to Radar Online, Javi Marroquin isn’t blaming MTV for his split with Kailyn Lowry, but he does think that Teen Mom 2 played a part in his marriage ending and the drama that has come from that.

“I believe that it adds stress,” Javi said in a recent interview with Posh Kids magazine.

“You’re filming these long seasons. I mean it’s human instinct to be stressed naturally.”

Marroquin went on to add that MTV doesn’t force anyone to film, and that he’s not blaming Teen Mom 2 his marriage failing, but only reveals that the added stress of having your personal life on television for all to see can make things a bit more difficult.

“MTV doesn’t hold a gun to your head. I’m not going to attribute the show to the fail of my marriage. I think we both made decisions and some were right some were wrong and that is what ultimately lead to the end of our marriage.”

The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed that he wishes he would have done a lot of things differently when it comes to how he behaved with Kailyn Lowry, saying that he was very angry when he returned home from deployment and was forced to deal with the reality of his divorce.

“If I could go back in time and address all these situations differently, I definitely would. At that time, I was angry. I was an angry person. So it was hard for me coming home. It was an adjustment. I think I could have handled it a lot better than what I did. Everything was still raw and still so new, and I was in a bad place.”

Although Kailyn Lowry announced that she and Javi Marroquin were set to divorce while he was deployed with the Air Force, Marroquin still says that him being away from the marriage ended up being the “best thing” for him.

“As much as people try, and if there are any relationships out there that they try to make it seem like they’re perfect, they’re not. And I’m kind of glad people get the different side of us, even though it’s a negative side but we are human, and we do have emotions. So, it was different than what you would usually see.”

Currently, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, is pregnant with her third child. Although the Teen Mom 2 star has refused to reveal the identity of her third baby daddy, rumors have been flying about the possible identity of the father. Meanwhile, Marroquin says that he and Kailyn are in a much better place now, revealing that they’ve both moved on and are focusing on their children.

“We are actually doing really well. Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are both expected to appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, where Kail’s pregnancy will likely be explored in detail. In addition, fans will also probably see Kailyn and Javi learn to co-parent their son, Lincoln, in a healthier way as well as deal with new romantic relationships.

What are your thoughts on Javi Marroquin’s recent comments about his divorce to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry?

[Featured Image by MTV Television Network]