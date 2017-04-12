Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Get Cozy At Birthday Party After Instagram Kiss

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were reportedly spotted getting cozy with one another at a birthday party over the weekend.

Around the time The Weeknd shared a photo of Selena Gomez kissing his temple on Instagram, he and Gomez got “very affectionate” with one another while celebrating Canadian rapper Belly’s birthday at a private estate in Beverly Hills, California.

“They arrived around midnight and partied until 3 a.m. He was snapping a few PDA-filled selfies,” a spy told Page Six on April 10.

Also in attendance during the event were rappers Drake, Big Sean, French Montana and Travis Scott, as well as musician Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating months ago after The Weeknd split from model Bella Hadid after about 2 years of dating. In January, the couple was first seen together in Santa Monica, where they enjoyed a romantic meal at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Weeks later, after spending time with friends, including French Montana, in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd traveled to Italy, where they enjoyed a number of sight-seeing excursions in Florence and Venice. From there, Selena Gomez joined her boyfriend in Amsterdam for the debut show of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

Following a number of shows in Europe, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd returned to North America, where they’ve been seen spending time together in Canada and Los Angeles.

Prior to her relationship with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-and-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber, who she dated exclusively for 2 years. However, after facing rumors of a reunion for months, the former couple was involved in a messy feud on Instagram last August that included allegations of cheating on both sides. As fans of the singers may recall, Gomez called out Bieber for cheating on her multiple times during their relationship while Bieber suggested Gomez had engaged in a romance with Zayn Malik behind his back.

Although it’s hard to say what the future holds for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, a source recently claimed that Gomez would be devastated if The Weeknd was to end their relationship.

“If The Weeknd ever decided to dump [Selena Gomez], it would be her [worst] break up ever,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “She finally gave her love to someone after her most recent stay in a treatment center.”

“She put all her confidence, vulnerability and attention into Abel,” the source continued. “If he ever decided that he didn’t want to be continue being in a relationship with her, it would be the most devastating thing. It would rock her to the very core.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@sgomezupdatess) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

While there has been no sign of a looming split between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Gomez is said to be quite taken by her new man. In fact, another source claimed the 24-year-old singer was already thinking about marriage and babies.

“This is the first time a potential marriage and children has been a thought as something serious in [Selena Gomez]’s mind,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “She would fully consider and expects The Weeknd [Abel] to be her man for the rest of her life.”

At the end of last year, after kicking off her tour months prior, Selena Gomez announced that she would be taking a break from the spotlight and tending to numerous mental health issues. She then made her comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]