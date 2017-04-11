Are ‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Farrah Abraham And Simon Saran Back Together?

Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, are currently on vacation together in Key West with the Teen Mom OG star’s daughter, Sophia, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are together as a couple.

While Farrah Abraham recently claimed she and Saran were back on, she confirmed that they are once again back off during an interview on Monday.

“I honestly have just dedicated myself to being single for a while,” Farrah Abraham explained to OK! Magazine on April 11. “I think Simon and I are hopefully working towards bettering our friendship and having better communication in that way. I don’t feel I need a relationship right now and I think it’s good for both of us.”

Farrah Abraham’s relationship with Simon Saran has been a focal point of her storyline for the past few seasons of the show, and for months, it appeared they were headed for a wedding. Now, however, it’s hard to say what is going on between them.

As Farrah Abraham continues to confuse fans about the nature of her current relationship with Simon Saran, she has insisted that he would love to get back together. She also said that he frequently speaks of their engagement.

“I think Simon always brings up the engagement and always brings up getting back together and those things,” she continued. “I, again, have just made the choice to stay single and focus my energy a bit differently. I think Simon has had enough of my time.”

“If an engagement didn’t properly happen then so be it and I’ve just got to move on,” she added.

After Farrah Abraham shared a series of photos of herself and Saran in Key West on her Instagram page, the Teen Mom OG star was immediately called out by fans who seemed to be sick of her ongoing claims regarding her relationship.

“She keeps saying she’s not with him. What a liar and a joke,” one Instagram user wrote.

Continuing on to OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham admitted that while she and Saran might not be romantically involved at the moment, he has remained in her life — and the life of her young daughter.

“Simon still likes to come around. I think I just handle it in a way of, you know, we are friends and it didn’t work out,” she said. “I just keep it fun and cordial and if anything gets too serious or it’s something I’m not comfortable with, then we just kind of take space and spend some time away because that’s just not what I want.”

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran hit it off years ago, and during an interview in 2016, the real estate agent defended his girlfriend against claims of bad parenting.

“[Farrah Abraham] does come under a lot of fire, but off cameras Farrah is an amazing mother to Sophia,” Saran revealed to Radar Online on September 9. “She plays both the mother and father role for Sophia. It takes a lot of strength.”

Saran also spoke of his own relationship with Sophia.

“I could never be her father, but I do want to be a good role model for her. She’s a really bright kid and I think guiding her in the right direction she can accomplish amazing things,” he explained.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, tune into the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

