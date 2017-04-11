Blake Shelton’s Ex Miranda Lambert & Gwen Stefani Feuding On Instagram?

Miranda Lambert and Gwen Stefani have always been compared to each other since both fell in love with the same man – Blake Shelton. The 33-year-old songstress was married to the 40-year-old country charmer for four years before they got divorced in 2015. The 47-year-old pop star, on the other hand, started dating her The Voice co-star just a few months after his split from his ex-wife.

The Pistol Annies member already moved on and is currently in a relationship with Anderson East. However, some fans still wanted to see Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton reunite. But the two always manage to find ways to avoid each other including the recent ACM Awards where she won Album of the Year for her double disc album The Weight of These Wings.

Being in the spotlight and snagging a major award at one of the biggest country music awards in the world could be Miranda’s ultimate revenge on Blake. To add insult to injury, she packed on the PDA with her boyfriend Anderson at the show and in social media. Lambert and East rarely posts their intimate photos, but they wanted to share that special moment to their followers.

The 28-year-old rhythm & blues singer was the first one to share their photo on Instagram as he expressed how proud he was of his little lady.

After a few days, Miranda shared a photo of her kissing Anderson on Instagram and captioned it: “My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind.”

While the lovebirds enjoyed their sweet victory, Blake and Gwen were reportedly unhappy with Miranda’s speech at the ACMs where she thanked her supporters for sharing her heartbreak. According to FOX News, Lambert made the decision not to speak to the press about her divorce from Shelton in 2015. Instead, she put everything into her new record The Weight of These Wings. The “Vice” hitmaker singer revealed the reason why she won’t talk about their divorce in a short clip on Instagram late last year.

“I feel really strongly about the only talking I needed to do, I’ve done and it’s on tape,” she shared. “All the parts of me, the parts of the pain I went through, everything that happens to a person in their life — especially in the last couple years for me — is on this record.”

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton is tired of hearing about Miranda Lambert’s drama. He is reportedly proud of his ex-wife and happy for her success. However, he wants her to find a new inspiration and not use their divorce to create an album. Gwen Stefani also feels the same and she allegedly wants the country songstress to move on and stop talking about her boyfriend.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider said. “She gets that Lambert’s split with Shelton was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

The reason Stefani wanted Lambert to stop talking about her ex-husband is that she went through the same thing and knows that it is the best way to heal. Gavin Rossdale cheated on her with their former nanny, but she was able to move on by forgetting about their past. In fact, she has put all her attention on her boyfriend. Even if Blake Shelton didn’t win an award at the ACM, Gwen wanted to show off his new recognition on Instagram.

The “Came Here To Forget” hitmaker is nominated for Top Country Artist and Top Country Album at the Billboard Music Awards, which will be held on May 21. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not ashamed to show their love for each other. The No Doubt lead vocalist enjoys sharing PDA photos on Instagram. She probably wanted to show Miranda Lambert what she’s missing. The Texan songstress, on the other hand, rarely posts adorable photos with her boyfriend Anderson East on Instagram, but she always has a good reason to show off her achievements.

