Leah Remini Blasts Scientology Church As ‘Destroying People’s Lives’

Leah Remini is blasting beliefs put forth by Church of Scientology leaders as a doctrine that “destroys people’s lives.”

The former King of Queens star walked away from the religion she had been a part of for 37 years in 2013, and now freely insist she has no regrets.

“We believed that as Scientologists we had the answers and everybody else was lost,” said Remini, whose Leah Remini: Church of Scientology and the Aftermath docuseries was recently greenlighted for a second season on the A&E network.

Remini insists that her mission on the show is to “continue to tell these people’s stories until somebody steps in to do something about it.”

That might prove to come about sooner rather than later, as Mike Rinder, another ex-Scientologist who also participates in the show, recently revealed lawyers are working to bring action against the church.

“They’re reviewing all the facts, reviewing the stories of the victims and reviewing the law,” he said. “It’s looking very hopeful.”

No matter what, Remini recently vowed to hold the organization responsible for all the damage she believes leaders have done to vulnerable and unsuspecting members.

“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” she said after the second season of Aftermath was publicly confirmed. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.'”

Meanwhile, Scientology officials have continued to dismiss Remini and the show as off the mark portrayals of what they stand for. Through it all, Aftermath has continued to amass strong ratings and high praise.

An aggressive Emmys campaign is said to be in the works for the show, which regularly attracts an average of 3 million viewers, 1.5 million of them adults in the critical 18-to-49 demographic.

The show’s second season will feature 10 episodes and be highlighted by a summer return. It will be executive produced once again by Remini and her No Seriously Productions, alongside The Intellectual Property Corp.’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

Remini is already touting the new season as an eventful one, insisting people started lining up to participate as soon as the first season premiered.

Remini added that Rinder, who now serves as a consultant for the show, still gets hundreds of emails a day from other defectors.

Meanwhile, Church of Scientology officials have released a statement where they blasted Remini and her show for allegedly paying people to appear on the show, comparing it to another A&E docuseries, Generation KKK, which was scrapped earlier this year after the network admitted producers paid some participants.

“Real transparency would be for A&E to detail all forms of compensation made to sources spreading religious hate and bigotry on Leah Remini’s show,” the church officials added.

Since then, the church has confirmed plans to launch its own 24-hour cable channel later this summer. Scientology Media Productions appears headed to Time Warner Cable and already has a channel guide that highlights the network’s upcoming programming.

Sources claim among the programming that will be featured is footage by Freedom magazine, at least nine hours of biographical episodes on Hubbard, a “Meet a Scientologist” series and videos about the church’s “Fourth Dynamic Campaigns.”

Scientology church officials first opened a TV studio last year in Los Angeles that leader David Miscavige later described as “our uncorrupted communication line to billions.”

Miscavige later further justified the move by sharing, “if you don’t write your own story, someone else will. So, yes, we’re now going to be writing our story like no other religion in history. And it’s all going to happen right here from Scientology Media Productions.”

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]