‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Is Free To Play This Week On PC, PlayStation 4, And Xbox One

For the next week, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play for everyone. A Free Play Week starts on April 11 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One giving players across the world a chance to visit Tamriel free of charge. No game client purchase is necessary to play until April 18, and players can freely download the title up to that date. Of course, any progress or purchases made during the free week will persist if a player decides to purchase the game to continue their journey.

The entire base game will be available during the Free Play Week. Players are free to level, explore, and collect all they can during the free week. To get started, players will need to download the client on their preferred platform. The Elder Scrolls Online website contains details on where to find each free client on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“The event starts on April 11, 2017 at 10:00 am EDT on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Steam (PC/Mac) and ends on April 18, 2017, at 10:00 am EDT.”

The Free Play Week coincides with the anniversary event happening right now. New and veteran players both can benefit from double experience and anniversary gift boxes. As the Inquisitr reported, players can pick up their 2nd Annual Jubilee Cake by visiting the chef in Daggerfall, Davon’s Watch, or Vulkhel Guard. By picking up the free voucher in the Crown Store, players can start the quest to find the chef and unlock their memento cake.

Have you held your #ESO cake party yet? Don’t forget anyone in your group can take a slice and get that sweet two-hour XP buff! pic.twitter.com/lgNWPyRNMD — Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 10, 2017

Additionally, new players that try The Elder Scrolls Online during the Free Play Week will be granted 500 Crowns to spend in the Crown Store. After the week is over, players that want to keep playing will need to buy the game. All their progress, characters, and collections will be available to them when they purchase MMORPG.

For the duration of the event, Crown packs are on sale across all platforms. The Crown sale is already rolling out on platforms right now. In fact, Crowns are currently marked down on the Xbox One store with sales on Steam and on the PlayStation 4 store to follow. For instance, the pack of 5,500 Crowns is normally $40 but during the sale, it costs just $24 for Xbox Live Gold members. Other smaller Crown bundles are also cheaper for the event.

The Elder Scrolls Online is a buy-to-play game with an optional subscription. The subscription, ESO Plus, offers players an experience boost, access to the bottomless crafting bag, a monthly stipend of 1,500 Crowns, and much more. Players can spend Crowns in the Crown Store to pick up character services and special items like mounts, pets, and costumes. The RPG features several DLC packs like the Thieves Guild and Dark Brotherhood additions that can be purchased with Crowns. Not to mention, the game’s first major expansion, Morrowind, is scheduled to release later this year.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will take players back to locales not seen since The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Vvardenfell and Vivec City await those that work to stop a meteor before it destroys the world. The expansion will also introduce a new class, the Warden, to the MMORPG. The Warden’s three skill lines harness elements of nature according to the official site.

The Animal Companions line lets the Warden summon a bear companion to deal damage against foes, the Green Balance option is perfect for supporting allies with powerful heals, and the Winter’s Embrace skill line lets players harden their resolve to fight foes directly.

Morrowind will also debut a new 4v4v4 PvP battleground and a new 12-player trial. The expansion is set to release on June 6 alongside a new Dwarven Crown Crate selection. Until then, players of The Elder Scrolls Online can enjoy the upcoming Free Player Week, the anniversary event, and steady additions to the Crown Store.

[Featured Image by Bethesda]