Amy Schumer Will Continue To Wear A Swimsuit No Matter What

Amy Schumer doesn’t let body-shamers get to her. The Trainwreck star quietly responded by posting a series of bikini photos on social media. The comedian recently graced the cover of InStyle in a white Ralph Lauren swimsuit. But, not everyone was a fan of the shot. Swimwear designer Dana Duggan was not happy about Amy’s cover photo on InStyle’s May 2017 beauty issue cover.

“Come on now!” Duggan wrote. “You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit.”

Amy’s fans came for Dana’s response. She argued that her opinion was “freedom of speech” and that the comedian looked “like a pig.” When she was contacted by The Huffington Post, Dana accused the media of pushing “the fat agenda.”

“I appreciate the free press,” she said.

“It’s called Freedom of Speech. I can have my opinion and you can have yours. I’m tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda. It’s not healthy and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?”

Schumer responded by sharing various bikini photos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, reports TooFab.

“I feel great,” Schumer captioned one of the photos, in which she wears a sheer black bodysuit.

“No haters can f with my baseline,” she added.

Forrrreeee!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Inside InStyle’s beauty issue, Schumer talked about the idea of aging. She said that she is not concerned like most actresses her age. Schumer feels secure and comfortable in her own skin. She said that becoming famous has helped her gain confidence with her looks.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” she said.

“Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

She also doesn’t see the point of plastic surgery. She has no interest in getting fillers injected into her face.

“I’m not against it. I’m pretty sure I’ll never get any sort of surgery, but no proclamations. Also, I cannot imagine a moment when I will need filler for my face, as if it needs to be filled. [Laughs] Can we unfill this? Let’s get an emptier.”

“Yeah, I need lipo on my cheeks,” she added.

As for where her body confidence came from, Schumer credits her parents, Sandra and Gordon. She believes in the kind of confidence that stems from the inside out.

Ancient beauty secrets revealed by an icon. Thanks ????????????@spanx @georgialouisesk #nuvaring A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

“My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel,” she joked. “And it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying.”

She jokingly credited drinking alcohol for her glowing skin. Then, Amy stated that her makeup artist has a lot to do with it.

“Well, I drink a lot and then it gets really dehydrated and my makeup artist walks in and looks at me and then she goes [sighs] and then she fixes it!”

She also credited her stylist Kim Guelder, who she claims her hair would be “a little thin mullet” like Charlize Theron in Monster. Schumer shared some of her other beauty secrets. She revealed that she shaves her legs with just “a disposable razor, one of those awful, little, short, violent ones, and I use nothing and it hurts and I miss full strips on my knees like everyone else.”

Since dating Ben Hanisch for a year and a half, she’s given up on the idea of wearing makeup at home. But, when she’s having a fight and wants to win him over, she’ll wear some tinted moisturizer, mascara, and some blush.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon]