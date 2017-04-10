Pippa Middleton Wedding Details: Will Prince Harry Attend Without Meghan Markle?

The date for Pippa Middleton’s marriage to hedge fund manager James Matthews is inching closer and closer. The younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been in the public eye ever since she acted as bridesmaid for Kate’s marriage to Prince William, and now she’ll finally have the spotlight to herself. However, with her royalty connections, the guests are sure to grab some attention. As the Los Angeles Times reports, Middleton has taken a “no ring, no bring” approach to her guest list, which means Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle may not be in attendance.

Prince Harry, who has had a notably close relationship with Pippa, is expected to attend the wedding. Although rumors have suggested that he is close to proposing to his actress girlfriend, he and Markle have yet to announce an engagement, meaning she is likely off the guest list. Supposedly, though, the bride’s brother, James Middleton, is likely to bring his girlfriend, Donna Air, along to the wedding.

Ever since Markle gave up her lifestyle blog the Tig, more and more people have assumed that Prince Harry is closer to proposing to the Suits actress, the Telegraph reports. Some believe she is taking steps away from her Hollywood career in order to accommodate her relationship and a potential marriage into the royal family. The 35-year-old announced her decision to leave the website behind on her Instagram page, and she was quickly flooded with likes and comments speculating on a change in her relationship with Prince Harry. Markle and Prince Harry have been dating for nearly a year and already gone on romantic getaways to Jamaica. Markle lives in Toronto, where Suits is filmed, but she has spent more time recently at Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton also gave up her job shortly before her engagement to Prince William was announced.

Estimates for the total guests range from 150 to 350 and include both royalty and sports stars. Pippa’s sister Kate will, of course, attend, though it’s speculated that she won’t act as maid of honor so as not to draw attention from her sister’s big day. The Los Angeles Times believes she may do a reading instead. The groom’s brother, Made in Chelsea soccer star Spencer Matthews, is likely to act as best man, however. Tennis star Roger Federer is another rumored guest, but the queen is unlikely to be in attendance.

Other important royal guests include Pippa’s niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The two may play a role in the wedding ceremony, though allegedly the Duchess of Cambridge believes they are too young.

Middleton’s Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress at Kate’s wedding helped catapult her to stardom, however, she hasn’t yet announced who will design her own wedding gown. The venue, however, has already been confirmed as St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Guests will then move to the nearby Middleton estate for a reception in the evening.

Carole Middleton, the mother of the bride, made her fortune from her party planning company, Party Pieces, and will be involved in planning the event. Pippa has also dabbled in event planning and written for Vanity Fair.

James Matthews proposed to Pippa Middleton in July of 2016 while the two were vacationing in England’s Lake District. The 41-year-old presented Middleton with a 3.5-carat Asscher cut diamond ring on their engagement. Their wedding ceremony is slated to take place on May 20. Although smaller than older sister Kate’s royal wedding to Prince William, Pippa’s marriage is sure to be a major event, with both royalty and celebrities in attendance.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Short/AP Images]