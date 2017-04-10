4 Gunshot Victims At San Bernardino Elementary School Shooting, Believed To Be Murder-Suicide [Breaking]

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported on Monday morning at an elementary school shooting in San Bernardino. According to Los Angeles Times, police believe the San Bernardino elementary school shooting may have been a murder-suicide.

There is a report of a shooting at Northpark Elementary. Large police response, please stay out of the area. More info to follow. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

It was just before 11 a.m. at North Park Elementary School at the 5300 block of North H Street in San Bernardino, California, that the shooting was reported, the San Bernardino County Fire officials have noted.

It was at 10:45 a.m. that the San Bernardino County Fire confirmed there were multiple victims in the San Bernardino elementary school shooting. They did not, however, provide an exact count at the time.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

The students at Cal State University San Bernardino were also asked to seek shelter until further notice amid reports of an active shooter on the elementary school campus. According to KTLA, the college campus is just a few blocks away from the elementary where the shooting took place.

KTLA also noted the San Bernardino Police Department Chief said the students at North Park Elementary School were transported to Cajon High School “for safety.”

Both North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were placed under lockdown, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

10:56 a.m.: Jarrod Burguan confirmed there were four total victims in the shooting.

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

11:32 a.m.: Jarrod Burguan confirmed two adults were deceased in the classroom in what was believed to be a murder-suicide. He also confirmed the suspect was believed to be down at this time and he did not think there were any additional threats.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

11:33 a.m.: Jarrod Burguan tweeted that two shooting victims who were likely students were transported to the hospital. Their condition, however, is unknown at this time.

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

11:39 a.m.: Jarrod Burguan tweeted that police are continuing to make efforts to secure the area. However, it is believed that there is no longer a threat to anyone in the area.

Police operations are continuing to secure the area. However, we do believe the threat is down. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

This is a breaking news story, and Inquisitr will update you with more information as it becomes available.