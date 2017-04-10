‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Dead, ‘Y&R’ Has No Plans To Bring Him Back [Debunked]

Young and Restless spoilers tease that Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) is no longer part of the show, and it is possible they may never recast the role. The Y&R fans demanded that CBS rehire Michael Muhney, the actor who left the role in 2014, but so far, they haven’t reached out to him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor (Eric Braeden) will face the wrath of his son, Adam, during May sweeps. CBS has not officially recast the role, so the idea that Adam could return in two weeks is not reasonable.

The report claims that when Adam returns, Victor and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) could be redeemed. They imply that Chloe didn’t kill Adam — she moved his body and had been keeping him at an undisclosed location. They jumped to the conclusion that when Chloe gets on the plane on Tuesday’s Young and the Restless episode, Adam will be there on the plane waiting for her.

Young and the Restless head writer Sally Sussman has no interest in bringing Adam back. According to TV Insider, she explained that she felt that Adam added no real value to Y&R, so for now, he would stay dead.

“Adam is off the show. And Justin Hartley will never be back. He’s too successful now,” Sally Sussman said. “He’s gone.”

For months, Young and the Restless viewers assumed that Adam would return at any moment. They felt he would pop up just before Chloe and Kevin married to expose her scheme with Victor.

The fact is the showrunners have no plans to bring him back. They acknowledge that Adam is a polarizing character, but they believe that The Young and the Restless will survive without him.

“Nick believes this baby is his and for all intents and purposes, it is. When and if an Adam comes up, then we’ll deal with it. I’m not looking to bring that character back nor do I want to do a paternity reveal involving a character who is off-camera. Unless there is a compelling reason to have Nick learn the truth, I see no reason to go there. What purpose would it serve to do it now?”

Celeb Dirty Laundry added that the reason that Adam could return soon is there is no real evidence that he died when the cabin exploded. Young and the Restless spoilers have declared that Adam is dead, over and over.

If Adam was to come back, the chances of Michael Muhney returning to the show are extremely slim. He burned that bridge when he left the show, and many of the Young and the Restless cast members are against CBS rehiring him. Specifically, Eric Braeden implied he would refuse to work with him.

As for Christian’s paternity reveal, it looks like that won’t happen anytime soon, either. Young and the Restless writer Sally Sussman stated that her requirement for his paternity to come out is Adam has to be part of the cast again. It’s pretty obvious that it won’t happen anytime soon.

Young and the Restless spoilers haven’t given any indication that they plan to reveal that Adam is Christian’s dad. Instead, they will focus on Bella’s paternity bombshell. Of course, it is possible that down the road, Adam could return; even the Young and the Restless writer admits that. But will he return for May sweeps? Eh, probably not!

Young and the Restless fans, are you sad that Adam is not returning for May sweeps? Do you think they will ever recast him? Do you think Nick will ever find out that Christian is Adam’s son?

I miss Adam Newman so much. Bring Adam back 2017 Please. Idgaf who plays him. Just want him back on #YR pic.twitter.com/mWcvFaV1pv — Savage Chick ???? (@sweetsavage89) March 21, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]