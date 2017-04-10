‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Slams Rumor Reportedly Started By Jenelle Evans

Kailyn Lowry may be involved in yet another feud with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans.

As the reality star continues to be faced with speculation into the identity of her third child’s father, she shared a tweet, slamming a recent report that suggested she was actually planning to give up the baby.

“Whoever decided to twist my words and say I’m not keeping my baby is a [f**ked] up individual,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on April 9.

“I’d really love if things I’m quoted saying in interviews aren’t copied and pasted into click-[bait] articles for bulls*** publications. But then again, it’s on the internet it MUST be true,” she added.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t mention Jenelle Evans’ name at all in her tweet, but a short time after it was shared, a Twitter user shared a screenshot which showed Jenelle Evans’ Facebook account reportedly sharing the article in question.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Evans had written in the alleged Facebook post, which included an article titled, “BREAKING! Kail Not Keeping Her Baby.”

Jenelle Evans was not behind the article attached by the fact that she had reportedly shared the rumor on her Facebook page seemed to be enough to get under the skin of many fans who slammed the mother of three for continuing to post fake articles on her page.

As In Touch Weekly magazine pointed out, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have been at odds in the past. In fact, just months ago, Evans was accused of breaking news of Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy on the Star Glam website before Lowry confirmed the news herself.

According to the report, Kailyn Lowry called out her co-star during a taping of the live Teen Mom 2 after show, confirming that Evans had spoke of her pregnancy before she was ready to go public with the news. However, according to Jenelle Evans, the news was confirmed by Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready,” Kailyn Lowry said in a statement to fans on her blog at the time she first announced her pregnancy. “Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Although Kailyn Lowry hasn’t said a thing about Jenelle Evans on social media, Evans did address the potential conflict between them on Twitter on April 10. After seeing the controversy surrounding her Facebook post, Jenelle Evans told fans, “I’ve texted [Kailyn Lowry] about this today actually and she knows.”

Jenelle Evans went on to claim that while her name may be on her Facebook account, there are actually multiple people authorized to use the account and share posts. She even claimed that she shouldn’t have to be held accountable for incorrect or harmful articles shared because she isn’t the one posting them.

“Just to throw this out there.. I don’t write any articles on my pages that are shared or posted about the other Teen Mom ladies,” Jenelle Evans also explained.

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans will return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

