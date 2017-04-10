‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Speaks Out About Losing Custody Amid Drug Use Allegations

Kathryn Dennis lost custody of her kids to her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, months ago, and during a new interview, the Southern Charm star addressed her heartbreak.

Although the reality star can’t legally speak about the specifics surrounding her custody arrangement with Ravenel, she did explain that being without her two children, daughter Kensington, 3, and son St. Julien, 1, hasn’t been easy.

According to Kathryn Dennis, being limited to how much time she is allowed to spend with her children has been “the most difficult challenge I can imagine anyone could ever go through in life. Those are my two angels.”

“There are so many days when I just see a toy or something randomly misplaced and break down in tears,” Kathryn Dennis explained to People Magazine.

Last summer, after filming the third season of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis entered a treatment center in Southern California, where she reportedly learned certain coping mechanisms while getting treatment to help her effectively deal with stressful situations. Although it was widely reported that the reality star had checked into treatment to address substance abuse, she didn’t mention the topic to the magazine. Instead, she focused on the positive changes she’s experienced since going to rehab.

“I’ve learned that I have cope right now because there is an end to all of this custody [conflict]. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And I have to remain true to myself and remain resilient in my recovery,” she said. “There’s going to be a day when things get back to normal, and that day’s getting closer and closer.”

As Kathryn Dennis continues to face drug allegations on Southern Charm Season 4, she is said to be considering getting certified to teach Mommy & Me yoga classes.

“I’m trying to figure out what exactly I want to do with my life as a person and as someone who’s going to be a provider never dependent on anyone or on any man,” she said. “I’m saving my money. I’m living back at home, which is great for me. I have privacy and time to really think about these things. I want normalcy. I want to lead a more simple life.”

As for her relationship with Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis claimed their time together was “complicated” and “chaotic.”

During the first few seasons of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were involved in an on and off romance which resulted in two children, multiple breakups, and numerous online feuds. Since then, Dennis has been linked to a couple of men while her former partner seems to be courting their co-star, Landon Clements, during Season 4.

Following Kathryn Dennis’ interview with People Magazine last week, her ex-boyfriend spoke to the magazine about his own feelings on their situation.

“I have the kids full-time, so I’m doing it myself,” he explained on April 10.

According to Ravenel, he’s done his best to shield his kids from conflict, and the first step of doing so was calling it quits with Kathryn Dennis. As he explained, their relationship was plagued by constant disagreements and arguments, which had begun to create a negative energy for their children.

“We had some good times but there was also so much negativity that was very unhealthy for the children,” he said.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]