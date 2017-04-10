Fifth Harmony Snubbed: Fans Lash Out At Billboard Music Awards

Fifth Harmony was once again passed over when it came to nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, and fans of the platinum-selling girl group are not happy.

After it was revealed on April 10 that the girl band, made up of Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui had failed to gain a single nomination at the BBMA’s despite their stellar year in music, Fifth Harmony fans flocked to social media to vent their frustrations at what they described as being a huge “snub” against the girls.

“I’m making up my own awards since everyone wants to keep snubbing [Fifth Harmony] every year,” 5H fan @destinysaidit hit back after seeing Fifth Harmony snubbed at the award show, while Twitter user @hansen_nugget slammed the awards by tweeting out a number of snaps showing Normani, Lauren, Dinah and Ally posing with certification plaques and tweeting, “I JUST WANT TO ACTUALLY B**** SLAP THESE TO BBMAs FOR NOT NOMINATING 5H. THEY DESERVED BETTER!”

“Once again 5H gets snubbed not surprising but very disappointing,” @LernBeanieJergi added of Fifth Harmony’s snub at the 2017 BBMAs, while Fifth Harmony fan @dinahizer wrote of the girl group’s lack of nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, “SNUBBED!!!!!! 5H WAS SNUBBED.”

“Ok I’m so done with [the] BBMAs!!! ‘Work From Home’ by Fifth Harmony is one of the most streamed in 2016 & yet you snubbed them again?!!!” @ImGayForLMJ added of the band’s lack of Billboard Music Awards nominations despite their big year in music.

“They really snubbed them tbh the nominations are based off year-end charts and 5H was above 3/4 of the nominees for group/duo,” Fifth Harmony fan @vinyskordei then wrote on the social media site amid 5H’s apparent BBMAs “snub.”

Notably, Fifth Harmony has seen a whole lot of success over the past year, particularly with the lead single from their 2016 album 7/27, “Work From Home.”

Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home,” which the girls released in late February 2016, was named the fourteenth bestselling song of 2016 according to Yahoo! and has gone on to sell more than 1.4 million copies in the U.S.

Fifth Harmony’s sophomore album 7/27 has also seen great success in the U.S., having been certified gold for shipments of more than 500,000 copies.

But despite their success in the music world this past year, Fifth Harmony are yet to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award since forming on Fox’s now canceled talent search The X Factor USA back in 2012, though the band did receive a little recognition after winning Group of the Year at the 2015 Billboard Woman In Music Awards.

Fifth Harmony’s former bandmate Camila Cabello did, however, receive a Billboard Music Awards nomination for this year’s ceremony, picking up a nod for Top Rap Collaboration for her duet with Machine Gun Kelly, “Bad Things.”

Notably, as reported by Billboard, the eligibility period for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards runs from March 2016 until March 2017, which means the majority of “Work From Home’s” success came within the eligibility period, as did that of Fifth Harmony’s final album with former bandmate Camila, 7/27.

Billboard has not yet spoken out about what Fifth Harmony fans are calling a major “snub” aimed at the popular girl group, though the site claimed earlier this year that the nominees for each category are decided on more than just pure sales or streaming.

According to the outlet, nominees for the BBMAs are decided based on “key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners.”

Fifth Harmony are yet to comment on their fan’s outrage over their latest “snub.”

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live on May 21, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Do you think Fifth Harmony were snubbed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards after failing to gain a single nomination during the 2017 BBMAs nominations reveal?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water]