Watch Casey Anthony’s Attorney Jose Baez, Trayvon Martin Family’s Attorney Benjamin Crump in ‘You The Jury’

Casey Anthony, George Zimmerman’s trial in the death of Trayvon Martin, Jodi Arias, O.J. Simpson, these are just some of the trials that gripped the nation while making headline news. The nation has watched live trials on their television sets for decades and now a new television show on Fox is merging the high-profile nature of certain crimes with reality TV. You the Jury premiered on Fox networks, Friday, April 7, 2017, and if you missed the show, you can watch it free online. You the Jury may be defined as a blend of Nancy Grace or the People’s Court meets American Idol. Hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro, You the Jury brings real court cases to television and lets the public be the jury. Those who watch and want to cast their votes can call or text their response. The verdict is legally binding and the cases are real. The show is the first of its kind, the cases are civil, not criminal.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors featured on the show include Casey Anthony’s attorney Jose Baez, Benjamin L. Crump who sought justice for Trayvon Martin’s family in the George Zimmerman murder case, attorney to the stars Joe Tacopina, Charla Aldous, LaDoris Cordell, Areva Martin and Mike Cavaluzzi. If you missed the premiere episode, you may watch it complete and free in the video link below.

You the Jury: Voting

There are two ways to vote on You the Jury. First, you can download the Fox Now app available for iOS and Android devices. This is the simplest way to stay up-to-date with the show and each week’s case and vote when you are ready to give your verdict. Viewers may vote once and you’ll find the process via the app is a simple one. Keep in mind you may need to connect your Facebook account in order to cast your vote. Additionally, data rates may apply so ensure you understand the terms of your mobile phone service or tablet’s TOS.

Those who don’t want to download the app may vote via text. There will be a voting window that opens for each case and a text number will be provided on air. Voting opens approximately 5 minutes before the show ends. With this method, voters can hear the prosecution and defense arguments and ensure they hear the facts and each side before casting their vote. You can learn more about You the Jury text voting terms and requirements at the official site.

You the Jury has the potential to be a hit. With many trials dominating headline news and juries delivering verdicts the public disagreed with (think Casey Anthony, O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson and George Zimmerman) there has been a growing number of people voicing opinions on social media networks that should they have decided case, the verdict would be different. Casey Anthony was acquitted on first-degree murder charges in the death of her two-year-old daughter Caylee but remains one of the most hated women in America. The public had convicted Casey Anthony long before she had her day in court and today, many wonder how she was acquitted.

The same holds true for George Zimmerman and the Trayvon Martin murder case. Though Zimmerman has supporters, a large number in the public feel he should have been found guilty and are upset that he not only remains free but may still legally carry a gun. This is the first time the public has had a legal say in high-profile criminal cases and with attorneys Jose Baez and Benjamin Crump aboard, there is a good chance people will look forward to each case and having their votes counted towards the verdict.

