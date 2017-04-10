Drake & Rihanna Just Suffered A Seriously Awkward Run-In [Video]

Drake and Rihanna have been spotted together for the first time in months after their latest breakup, but sources are claiming that their latest run-in wasn’t exactly a friendly reunion.

A number of videos surfaced online showing Rihanna and Drake attending the same birthday party for the son of their mutual friend, as The Shade Room posted a clip from Snapchat that showed the former couple both at the same children’s party on April 9 and looking a little awkward while in each other’s company.

“Rihanna and Drake were spotted at a kids party today!” the video’s caption read, showing both Rihanna and Drake attending the party, however, the site noted that the two did not attend together and even claimed that the rapper appeared to be a little surprised to see his former girlfriend there after Rihanna seemingly made eye contact with her ex.

#PressPlay #Rihanna and #Drake were spotted at a kids party today! They arrived separately, Riri came with her bestie. Drake looks like he was caught off guard ???????? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

“They arrived separately,” the site reported of Drake and his “Work” duet parter, claiming that Rihanna attended the party “with her bestie” while Drake appeared to “look like he was caught off guard” by his former girlfriend’s presence.

Rihanna and Drake’s run-in is also didn’t involve any kind of small talk according to reports.

Rihanna and Drake allegedly didn’t even talk to each other at the party according to Dance Hall Hip Hop, while an insider claimed to the outlet that neither knew the other was going to be there.

“They didn’t [talk] to each other and there is no reunion,” sources close to Rihanna and Drake said of their awkward encounter at the party, shutting down rumors they could be back together and dating again. “It was just mere coincidence that they ended up at the same place so there is nothing more to it.”

The latest report will likely come as a blow for fans of Rihanna and Drake hoping to see the former couple start dating again, as a number of fans took to social media to speculate that the two may get back together after being spotted together for the first time in several months at the party.

“Wow!!! Rihanna and Drake are back together and dating?” Twitter user @SimplyMzi tweeted out alongside screen shots showing the twosome at the party, while @rolexatl added after seeing the former couple at the party “Rihanna & Drake are back together.”

But despite fan’s urging Rihanna and Drake to get back together and start dating again, it sounds like things may now have turned sour between the former couple in the seven months that have passed since their latest break up.

Rihanna and Drake’s latest split was first reported by E! News in October, as the site claimed that the two had undergone another breakup despite dating seriously for several months in 2016.

“Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment… They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way,” a source said at the time of their breakup.

But despite hints there was a chance the couple may start dating again somewhere down the line, it sounds like they may not be on great terms right now.

Drake was recently spotted getting pretty cozy with Nicki Minaj following her recent breakup with Meek Mill and his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, shortly after which Rihanna clicked the unfollow button for Minaj and instead opted to follow Nicki’s feud partner Remy Ma.

Rihanna also allegedly threw some shade at Lopez while she and Drake were dating, after which sources claimed there may have been a chance of the two dating again after Rihanna and Drake appeared to be on a FaceTime call at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

What do you think of reports claiming Rihanna and Drake’s run-in at the party wasn’t exactly a friendly get together despite fans urging the former couple to start dating again?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]