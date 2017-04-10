It’s Over! ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi aren’t walking down the aisle anytime soon. The Bachelor stars are not even close to making wedding plans as Viall continues to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Have they already called it quits?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Viall and Grimaldi might be forced to separate because of her residency problems. Grimaldi is a Canadian citizen and hasn’t renewed her residency to remain in Los Angeles. If she doesn’t act soon, she’ll have to move back to Montreal. The only problem is that Grimaldi needs to apply for a K-1 Visa, which requires her to marry within 90 days.

Grimaldi and Viall are well aware of the visa situation. A few weeks ago, Viall told reporters that she might “have to pop back to Montreal at some point” in the near future. This wouldn’t be an issue if Viall wasn’t tied down to Los Angeles. The reality star is currently competing for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars and simply doesn’t have time to visit Grimaldi in Canada.

“I haven’t been able to go to Montreal outside of the show,” Viall admitted. “I think we’re just focused on that right. We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we’re excited about that journey.”

Have a handful of errands to run today. ????#nicelittlesaturday #saturday A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

To make the situation worse, Viall isn’t ready to tie the knot just yet. According to Us Magazine, the couple hasn’t set a wedding date and is not thinking about exchanging vows until they’ve spent more time together. Between Viall’s rehearsals for the show and Grimaldi’s visa problems, it might be a long time before they get serious.

“No, no, no. We’re just taking things slow — we’re very realistic about our situation, and that is that this relationship is different than one that might have started outside of Bachelor world,” Viall told Mario Lopez this week. “And so we’re OK with that reality and just taking things slow and enjoying those little moments as we move our relationship forward.”

Viall and Grimaldi have been open about their relationship struggles in the past. During the After the Final Rose special, Viall admitted that they have faced a few difficulties along the way but assured fans that they communicate well. Even though he jumped into a new show right after The Bachelor finale, Nick Viall says that Grimaldi is his “biggest supporter.”

“We’re just kind of doing those normal couple things. We went back home to Milwaukee last week, my hometown, for just one day, which was nice, and just trying to take things slow,” he shared.

Crazy couple of days. It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! ✈️ #littlethings #firsttime A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Despite Viall’s positive outlook, he and Grimaldi aren’t getting married soon. Daily Mail reports that Viall popped the big question during the Bachelor finale and even bought Grimaldi a gorgeous wedding ring.

Although Viall and Grimaldi are used to being in front of the cameras, they’ve been trying to spend some valuable alone time together in recent weeks. Whether it’s catching a movie or enjoying a walk together, the couple seems to be taking their romance one step at a time.

“We’re enjoying those first moments like taking a walk, enjoying a movie,” Viall shared.

Given how they are both benefiting from their time in the limelight, it’s unlikely that they’ll announce their future plans anytime soon. Even if things aren’t going well, there’s a good chance Viall and Grimaldi would hold off announcing their breakup until after Dancing With the Stars is over. Until then, we can only hope that things will turn out well for both of them.

Fans can watch Nick Viall when new episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]