‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: What Is Braavos’ Role In The Brewing War? Actor Mark Gatiss Weighs In

Game of Thrones Season 7 is still months away but rumors and spoilers continue to emerge as actors and actresses in HBO’s Emmy award-winning series unintentionally reveal hints about the highly anticipated comeback.

HBO has hit a gold mine after the studio decided to make a TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” book saga, dragging millions of the book’s fan base as well as non-readers into an addictive spur of gruesome deaths and betrayals known as the Game of Thrones.

Since the popular GoT phrase “Winter is Coming” has become a reality, showrunners Daniel Weiss and David Benioff decided to push back the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere further by three months since they began shooting scenes for it in Winter 2016, a bit later than they used to for the past six seasons.

And with that additional wait comes fans’ hunger for more information on the upcoming instalment, digging every single detail they can before the actual thing arrives.

Fortunately, GoT actors are very much willing to help them the best they can with hints that would provide Thrones fans something to work with—and idea which may not be as popular to the showrunners.

The most recent Game of Thrones Season 7 hint comes from Mark Gatiss, the actor who plays the insightful banker Tycho Nestoris from the Iron Bank of Braavos, according to the Daily Express.

Speaking to the press at the BFI & Radio Times Festival in London, the 50-year-old English actor revealed that he will be reprising his role in Season 7.

“Yes, I did it in Belfast last year. I can’t tell you anything more obviously, mostly because I don’t know anything,” Gatiss told the reporters, immediately relaying a disclaimer that he won’t be revealing anymore details about the upcoming season of GoT.

“I honestly don’t know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven’t got a clue. I’ve done four episodes now and there’s two more they think. It’s a huge saga and I don’t know and I rather like that. But I’ve had a lovely time.”

Of course, the temptation of hinting at something and giving the press something to write about got the best of Gatiss who continued to say: “The last scene I’m in with – I probably can’t say because it would be a spoiler, wouldn’t it?”

Despite saying this, Gatiss was still able to provide some insight on the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 7 plot as he recalls a pitch he made about his character two years ago while dining with Weiss and Benioff.

“I made a pitch to be the last one alive because if anyone survives, it’s the banker, isn’t it? They smiled at me and then plotted my doom.”

The Daily Express then went on to speculate whether his statement means that his character who is among the leaders of the Iron Bank would be “drawn into the big battle” between the warm bloods and the White Walkers who are already heading South through the cold forest beyond the Wall.

The outlet further speculated the possibility of Braavos joining an alliance with the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in his quest to take back the Iron Throne.

Aside from Gatiss, Iain Glen who plays Dany’s loyal subject Jorah Mormont also gave clues about what is to come in Game of Thrones Season 7 last week.

Speaking to Stuff, the 55-year-old Scottish actor hinted about his character’s demise in GoT.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing Jorah. It’s been a role that’s been good to me so,” he said.

“There’s quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favorite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I’m doing OK.”

Considering the Game of Thrones tradition, favorite characters tend to have more brutal ends, especially those who have become part of different sides of the impending war.

