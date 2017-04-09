California: Police Arrest Victorville Man Who Allegedly Killed His Own Mother

A 35-year-old man from Victorville, California has been arrested for killing his own mother inside their home. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, the 35-year-old suspect who is now in police custody has been identified as Jonathan Moises Castellon.

According to initial reports, the incident came to light on the morning of Saturday, April 8, 2017, after officers from the local Victorville Police Department responded to what was then described as an “unknown disturbance” at a residence located in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street.

After police officers entered the home at 11:09 a.m., local time, they found the body of the victim, later identified as Ruth Castellon, from inside one of the rooms. Officers also found the suspect, Jonathan Castellon in the backyard of the same home. When officers found him, Castellon allegedly had blood on his feet and clothes. According to neighbors, they saw police officers take a handcuffed man from the home as he shouted:

“I didn’t do it; they’re trying to frame me.”

Police officers from the Victorville Police Department later confirmed that the man was indeed the son of the deceased individual. They also added that initial investigation into the incident has determined that Jonathan was responsible for killing his own mother. Jonathan Castellon did not resist arrest and has since the been booked into the High Desert Detention Center for Murder. Meanwhile, people who lived near the family described Jonathan as a “creepy” individual. One of the neighbors was quoted saying;

“He removed the screen from the upstairs window, and I would always see him sticking his head out shouting random things at nobody,”

Another person, also a neighbor had something else to say;

“Jonathan always sat on the side of the house, and I never felt comfortable. I told my kids to stay away from him because I didn’t trust him.”

Neighbors also confirmed that the mother and son duo lived in the same home. They, however, were not able to confirm if Jonathan had a history of violent behavior towards his own mother.

Investigators are still concluding the preliminary investigation, and as of now, the motive behind the murder remains unknown. The Victorville Police Department also issues a detailed statement regarding the incident that read;

"On Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 11:09 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Ruth Castellon, deceased inside the residence. Deputies located a male subject in the backyard, with apparent blood on his feet and clothing. The male was identified as Jonathan Castellon. Castellon was detained by deputies and taken to the Victorville Police Department to be interviewed. Sheriff's Homicide Detectives responded to conduct the investigation. Detectives were advised that the victim and the suspect both lived in the home. The victim, Ruth Castellon, is the mother of Jonathan Castellon. Through investigation, detectives determined Jonathan Castellon was responsible for the murder of Ruth Castellon. The motive is unknown. Jonathan Castellon was taken into custody without incident and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for Murder.

The police has also requested anyone with more information regarding the incident to come forward and help in the investigation. The statement concludes with the following message to the public;

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Justin Long, Sheriff’s Homicide Detail, at (909)387-3589 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)”

