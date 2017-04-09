Kendall Jenner Seeks Solace In Family After Pepsi Ad Fiasco

After drawing flak from various quarters for featuring in a controversial Pepsi ad, Kendall Jenner has turned to her family for support and counsel.

Word has it the model did not expect the backlash that came her way after the ad was first played on YouTube last week. The Pepsi commercial shows Kendall Jenner abandoning an ongoing photo-shoot to join a group of young protesters. The ad has drawn criticism for trivializing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Pepsi removed the ad and expressed regret for it, besides apologizing to Jenner.

While she continues to receive criticism, concerns over the fallout have reportedly left her upset, according to People’s sources.

Kendall is still not happy about the controversy. She plans on laying low until things calm down. She still talks about it a lot and has support from her family. She is spending a quiet weekend with her family.

Usually active in engaging with fans through social media, Kendall Jenner’s posts are a week old, suggesting she may indeed be keeping a low profile hoping for a quick change in public perception. This would be the second such instance of self-imposed silence in the last one month. In March, Kendall Jenner’s home was reportedly burgled by someone she knows. After the incident, the reality star abstained from posting for a few days.

“She has been very upset,” according to People’s source. “She feels terrible. She loves being a model. To get a Pepsi gig was a big deal. She was very excited. She never expected it to receive such backlash. She hopes people understand that she wasn’t involved in the creative process.”

Jenner became the first model after Cindy Crawford to do a Pepsi ad, cementing her position with big brands, at least until controversy stuck. She has said in the past that she would love to live life like successful women including Crawford, who not only aced the ramp but is equally known for success on the personal front with family.

For those outraged by the ad, the comparisons did not stop there.

@KendallJenner You are a stunning young women..but Cindy Crawford would have been smart enough to reject anything like this publicity nightmare! — Tina Leigh (@Tinaleigh777) April 5, 2017

After joining the mob holding placards reading ‘Join the conservation’ and ‘Love’ in Pepsi’s ‘Live For Now’ ad, Jenner walks through the crowd and hands over a Pepsi can to a cop, who receives applause from the marching protesters for drinking it. In its apology, Pepsi said it missed the mark while trying to give out the message of peace and unity. Incidentally, a week before the ad was shown, Kendall Jenner reportedly tweeted an image of hers with Cindy Crawford, the New York Times reported. That tweet is now not available on her feed.

People’s source also revealed Kadashian-Jenner family’s concerns about the fallout of the ad.

Kendall loves modeling. She just wants to do a good job. She has no desire to be a part of something controversial. She is very aware of the backlash and [is] not happy. They are coming up with a plan on how to deal with it. She has been talking to [her mother Kris Jenner] about it.

In the wake of the ad being removed by Pepsi, reports emerged suggesting the model’s career could have been affected as other brands may not want to associate with Kendall Jenner. Though it is too early to say, there have no been announcements from other major brands she has been associated with, including Calvin Klein and Estée Lauder.

