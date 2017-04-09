‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Reunite To Co-Parent At Children’s Soccer Game 

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin have definitely demonstrated a genuine effort in co-parenting over the weekend. The Teen Mom 2 stars posted separate photos from a children’s soccer match on April 8. Kail and Javi opted not to pose together, but managed to put the past behind them for a day, according to In Touch Weekly. Kailyn wrote, “Saturday’s are for soccer,” in the caption of an adorable shot featuring her two sons. Kailyn, who shares a 7-year-old son named Isaac from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera, tweeted about where she and Javi are in their parenting journey.

Saturday's are for soccer ⚽️ ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

In Javi’s post, he placed his arms around Lincoln and Isaac. Marroquin then added a similar caption as Kail’s photo. Javi, 24, had a super close bond with Isaac before the couple’s divorce in 2016. Marroquin served as a father figure for the young boy while he was married to Kailyn for the last four years.

“Glad that’s behind us… We both ultimately wanted the same thing but had a hard time getting there.”

Kailyn and Javi share a 3-year-old son named Lincoln. Many Teen Mom 2 fans left comments praising the couple for putting their issues aside so that they could both attend the soccer game together. One fan said the couple’s display was “Coparenting at it’s best.” Another fan told the couple, “I’m glad they can be in the same place at the same time for the boys’ sake.”

Saturday's are for futbol ⚽️ A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

The behavior is a far cry from the couple who once took constant jabs at one another on social media. Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorce in December of 2016 after four years of marriage. Multiple reasons led to the duo’s split. In the months following their highly publicized divorce, Javi and Kail continued to take jabs at each other via social media and Kail even had to get a protection from abuse against him, a source close to the couple told Radar Online.

Lowry confirmed her pregnancy after various news outlets, and Teen Mom fans broke the story. And for now, Kail has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private.

Once the news surfaced, Javi asserted that he was not happy with everyone trying to insert him and their son Lincoln into Lowry’s pregnancy drama. Marroquin added that he’s had several media outlets reach out to him in an attempt to comment on Kailyn’s pregnancy, but he has chosen to remain silent.

In the last several weeks, Kailyn opened up and said she hoped that she could find a way to build a friendship with her ex-husband so that they could co-parent Lincoln. It seems Javi had a change of heart since the time he took to Twitter to fire back at Kail, telling everyone that they are past the point of “friendship.”

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lowry had suffered a miscarriage in 2015. The child would have been Lowry and Javi’s second baby together. Kailyn opened up to People magazine before the show airing on television.

