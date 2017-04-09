‘Dance Moms’ News: Did Abby Lee Miller Just Seal The Deal With This Company For New Show?

Abby Lee Miller may have left Dance Moms, but the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) founder has not been less than a busy bee. In fact, she might have just taken a big leap in her effort to create a brand new show.

Miller shared on Instagram a photo of herself and “Fameless” producer and Propagate head of alternative programming Kevin Healy and another one with Nicole Laufer, the company’s director of development.

The former Dance Moms star, who quit the Lifetime series a few days ago after feeling “manipulated” and used by the producers who she accused of not knowing anything about dance, was thankful to the Propagate executives and was evidently happy on how their meeting turned out.

And this one too! A big thank you to Propagate's Nicole!!! #dancemoms #dishthedirt #abbyleeapparel #aldcla #abbyleedesignedbyme #abbyleedancewithme#ALDC #aldcalways #aldcproud A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

She was all smiles in her photo with Laufer, who she sent “a big thank you” to while in her photo with Healy, Abby Lee Miller teased that “the best is yet to come.”

“Thanks to Kevin [and] Propagate from the bottom of my heart! I don’t usually post about business meetings, but I knew your kids would get a kick out of seeing this.”

Propagate is an independent content creation company that collaborates with various networks for television projects. It has shows with FYI, ABC Studios and Lifetime among others.

The last one is, as fans know, the home of Dance Moms, where Abby Lee Miller appeared in each and every episode for six seasons. The seventh season will see her slowly leave the building. Her Instagram posts suggest that Miller may have been conversing with Healy and Laufer for the new show she has planned to do after Dance Moms.

Abby Lee Miller has been hinting a new project even before she officially left Dance Moms. During an interview with Hollywire TV at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, she revealed she has been working on another dance-themed show with a twist.

“I have a new show that’s scripted that’s about dance, but a little bit of supernatural in it so we’ll see.”

The Dance Moms alum had no details to reveal at that time as to when this new show will hit the small screen, but she said she is doing her best to get it going, noting that “the sooner, the better.”

It appears that before her big meeting with the Propagate executives, she has already met up with other VIPs that could help her make the new show happen.

Her ALDC mini hashtag also had many fans thinking that the extremely talented members of the mini team from Dance Moms will be the stars of this highly-anticipated new series.

This makes sense since Elliana Walmsley, Lilliana Ketchman and even junior dancers Brynn Rumfallo and Maesi Caes all left Dance Moms after Abby Lee Miller announced her departure.

They also appear to be the only girls who continued rehearsing with ALDC days leading up to the the dance coach’s exit from Dance Moms. It looks like Abby Lee Miller is doing her best to make sure that the loyalty of these girls pays off.

❤ my crazy flexy crew #lillyk #theminimini #littlebutfierce A post shared by Lilliana Ketchman (@lillykofficial) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The ALDC owner’s meeting with Healy and Laufer suggests she could be close to finally getting the new show cracking. This project is important to her as it will allow Abby to get a brand new start post-Dance Moms.

Of course, there is a slight hitch to all this as Abby Lee Miller could be facing imprisonment of up to two and a half years if found guilty in her May 8 sentencing of the bankruptcy fraud charges filed against her.

For now, however, Abby Lee Miller is making most of her time before the dreaded day arrives. She is not looking to waste a day in making sure that she will thrive after Dance Moms.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]