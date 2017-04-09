‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Rey’s Entire Force Vision To Be Shown, First Details Uncovered

If there is one thing that fans can count on Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi to shed light on, it is the Force vision that Rey (Daisy Ridley) had when she held Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber.

Fans will remember that in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, Rey is transported into some sort of dream sequence the second she touches the Jedi master’s weapon.

This ultimately revealed that she has some sort of connection with the Force although much of what was shown in that vision did not make sense. This will reportedly be rectified in the upcoming film.

Star Wars analyst and YouTuber Mike Zeroh has revealed details about a Star Wars: Episode 8 scene shot in Ireland involving Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the Knights of Ren heading to Ahch-To in a spaceship.

As they make their landing on the planet, the rain was pouring hard. In fact, for that scene, the production team made use of rain machines and 20 water tankers. Zeroh believes that this Star Wars: Episode 8 scene will see Kylo Ren and company finally confront Luke and Rey, who the Jedi master will be training in the film.

However, there are speculations that this scene could actually be from something else entirely. It is being said that it might tell the complete story of what Rey saw in her Force vision in The Force Awakens.

Fans will recall that during that mysterious sequence, there was a thunderstorm. There was also a glimpse of Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren on that planet where all this takes place.

In fact, she sees the menacing group come out of a ship. This could be the same ship that was meant to be making its approach in the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi scene that Zeroh was talking about.

If this is the case, it looks like fans will finally learn in Star Wars: Episode 8 the truth about what Rey saw, her plausible connection to Kylo Ren and what led to Luke to go into hiding and isolate himself.

Some of the scenes in that Force vision also showed Rey as a kid being dropped off in Jakku by a ship and another one where Luke holds R2-D2 as chaos and war took place in the background.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s voice can even be heard in this vision, cementing Rey’s Force destiny. Perhaps Star Wars: Episode 8 might even reveal from here who Rey’s parents are.

As detailed on the official Star Wars website, the Force vision in The Force Awakens showed “her past and of people and places she does not know. Voices and echo call out to her.” This means that whatever was happening in the sequence, it was from before and not a vision of what is set to take place in the future.

This suggests that she might have been somehow involved in the events leading up to Luke’s isolation. Kylo Ren’s appearance in the Force vision also suggests that he might have known Rey.

Whatever the case will be, Rey’s Force vision is expected to play a huge role in uncovering the greatest mysteries about herself and Luke in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Although it is to be noted that one of the first questions Luke will ask Rey upon meeting her is “Who are you?” as revealed in The Last Jedi montage shown by Disney at a shareholder seminar. This suggests that their meeting at the end of Star Wars: Episode 7 might be the first time the Jedi master was learning of this girl.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be in cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]