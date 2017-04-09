Draya Michele’s Aspires To Keep 1-Year-Old Son Jru Scandrick Out Of The Spotlight

Draya Michele’s son just celebrated his first birthday, but, the former Basketball Wives LA star said she is not eager for her child to work in the entertainment industry anytime soon. Therefore, Draya would rather not be lumped in with other Hollywood moms like Blac Chyna, according to TMZ.

“We’re not that kind of family.”

The soon-to-be wife was spotted in Beverly Hills and spoke with TMZ about Black Chyna’s decision to get work permits for her two young children. Just last month, Blac Chyna was spotted leaving a government building in L.A. Sources told TMZ that Chyna was getting work permits for 4-year-old son King and 4-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. When asked if she would consider getting her son started in the industry, Draya said, “No, not at all.”

My little angel is a whole year old today. ???????? #happybirthdayjru we are gonna turn up so hard tomorrow ⚓️ A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Draya understood Blac Chyna’s reasoning for pursuing a work permit for her children, but when TMZ asked about her son, Jru, with Cowboys star Orlando Scandrick –Draya admitted she isn’t going to be rushing her son into the spotlight.

The former Basketball Wives LA star was hesitant to post photos of her newborn son right after Jru’s birth videos, which garnered nearly 3 million views. The actress took some time before posting photos of her son on social media. Fans finally got their first glimpse of the adorable baby Jru when he was nearly 8-months-old.

Jru32 A post shared by Orlando Scandrick #32 (@oscandrick32) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

In Jru’s first photos after his birth, he sported a mini version of his football player dad’s Dallas Cowboys jersey. Fans asserted that the baby boy is the perfect blend of both Draya and her fiancée Orlando. Just last summer, when a fan insinuated that Draya was hiding baby Jru from the public, Draya kept a great sense of humor about it and replied with a joke, according to VH1.

“He’s just a bit too young and still changing (in other words, he’s ugly).”

Jru Scandrick is the latest edition to Orlando and Draya’s family. Both Draya and Orlando have children from previous relationships. Draya has a son, Kniko, who is a teen, and Orlando has twin daughters, Taylor and Tatiana.

Draya has also been a source of inspiration to her social media followers. The ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown shared a heartfelt message on Thursday about her career as a model. Stepping away from modeling in her Mint Swim Swimwear, Draya opted for a close up of her face.

“Years ago, I would send my pictures to men’s magazines and pray they thought I had what it takes…I didn’t fit in to the magazines I wanted to be in. I was skinny, and not stereotypically sexy. But I still wanted it.”

Draya has been hard at work on her clothing line, Mint Swim. In 2016, Draya expanded Mint Swim to include plus sized women and children’s apparel.

During the holiday season, Draya introduced Mint Swim’s loungewear, pajamas, and intimates. The intention was to expand her brand to include more than swimwear and give customers comfortable and fashionable items to shop for all year round.

The former Basketball Wives LA star and her fiancée were last spotted together a few days ago at the 32nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]