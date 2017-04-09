Rihanna To Star In ‘The Matrix’ Relaunch? Singer Impresses Film Critics With ‘Bates Motel’ Role

Rihanna is reportedly in talks to star in the relaunch of the 1999 sci-fi film, The Matrix, after impressing film critics and fans alike with her role as the iconic Marion Crane in the fifth and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel, according to reports.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that Rihanna’s portrayal of the legendary Alfred Hitchcock character, originally played by Janet Leigh, has garnered praise from film producers who are now hoping to cast Rihanna in a starring role for a relaunch of The Matrix after Warner Bros. expressed their interest in developing a relaunch of the iconic sci-fi flick last month.

Turn on your sound and get ready for a psychotic episode. #BatesMotel @badgalriri A post shared by Bates Motel on A&E (@insidebates) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

An alleged source close to the project revealed to the site, “Rihanna is a global star who’s sold millions around the world. Movie producers know she has a lot of untapped potential as far as films are concerned and are eager to have her on board.”

The source further noted that Rihanna’s team is “elated” and “open to discussions” about Rihanna’s reported role in the film, calling the deal a “win-win for all” if the plans come to fruition.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a relaunch of The Matrix, noting that Zak Penn, who has worked on multiple Marvel Comics-based films such as The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk, and X-Men: The Last Stand, is in talks to write a treatment for the alleged relaunch.

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can’t comment yet except to say that the words “reboot” and “remake” were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

The site further added that sources have alleged that there is “potential interest” in casting Michael B. Jordan as a star in the relaunch, albeit noting that there is “much to be done” before the project is green-lighted.

Additionally, the site explains that the Wachowski siblings, who penned and directed the original 1999 film and its sequels, are currently not involved in the talks for a relaunch of The Matrix and the nature of their level of engagement in the project has not been determined.

As for whether or not Keanu Reeves, who starred in the 1999 original alongside Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss, would be interested in taking on a relaunch of the film, the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor previously told reporters that he would be “open” to returning to the film franchise if the Wachowskis were involved in the project.

“They would have to write it and direct it,” Reeves told reporters, Yahoo Movies reports. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?”

Meanwhile, while Rihanna’s team hasn’t made a public statement regarding the “Love on the Brain” singer’s level of interest in the project, Rihanna has kept herself busy with a variety of film and television projects over the last year.

In addition to her critically acclaimed role on Bates Motel, Rihanna has been busy filming for the Warner Bros. all-female spin-off to Ocean’s Eleven, titled Ocean’s Eight, where she will star alongside all-star actresses such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter. While little is known about Rihanna’s role in the film, several photos of Rihanna and her fellow Ocean’s Eight cast members have been making the rounds on social media.

#Rihanna on set of Oceans 8. A post shared by Rihanna Follows (@therih.up) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Cate Blanchett on set of #Oceans8. pic.twitter.com/5GYGiCA7og — RihannaNavy96 (@RNavy96) December 4, 2016

For fans eager to see Rihanna outside of a thriller/action flick, the songstress will make an appearance in Luc Besson’s upcoming science fiction film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is set to make its debut on July 21, 2017.

While Rihanna was initially reported to star in Leos Carax’s music-filled drama, Annette, which was reportedly picked up by Amazon Studios last month, a spokeswoman for Rihanna recently shut down the reports by noting that the songstress is not included as a cast member for the project despite producers having pitched Rihanna as a part of the film’s cast to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival just last month.

What do you think of rumors suggesting that Rihanna may have a starring role in the relaunch of The Matrix?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]