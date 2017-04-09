Ben Affleck Playing With Fire? ‘Justice League’ Star Spotted In Vegas Weeks After Leaving Rehab

Ben Affleck made his first public appearance since completing rehab last month. The actor showed up at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week to promote Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming movies and looked happier than ever.

OK Magazine reports that Affleck walked the red carpet and appeared in high spirits throughout the event. The Batman v Superman star was joined by co-stars Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Henry Cavill on stage. The public appearance comes weeks after Affleck revealed that he finished rehab for alcohol addiction.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck told fans.

According to Time, Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon, was also on hand to discuss his recent life changes. Damon, who was at CinemaCon to promote his new movie Suburbicon, had nothing but good things to say about Affleck’s time in rehab and his devotion to the kids.

“[He’s] fantastic,” Damon shared. “He’s with the kids now, couldn’t be happier. Jen’s working for a couple weeks in Atlanta, so he’s Mr. Mom-ing it right now. And that’s what he wants to be doing.”

Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children together. They announced their divorce over a year ago but have yet to officially part ways. Instead, the couple remains committed to co-parenting their kids and have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

For Affleck, his children are the biggest reason why he decided to get sober. According to E! News, the actor still lives in the same house as Garner and is very serious about being a good dad to his three kids – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

In fact, an inside source told the outlet that Affleck is in a great place after finishing rehab. Until he gets further along in his recovery, Affleck is attending therapy sessions several times a week. He’s also trying to live a healthier life and is focused on being a good father. Affleck’s stint in rehab was apparently the thing he needed to get his life back on track.

Before his appearance at CinemaCon, Ben Affleck took his young son to Disneyland and plans to take the family on a vacation during spring break. It isn’t clear if Affleck’s sobriety will win back Garner, but it sounds like things are looking up for the couple.

“Ben and Jen are getting along well,” the insider continued. “They are very supportive of each other. They have a good arrangement where they co-parent together and make decisions together regarding the kids as well as their professional commitments. They are very good at putting the family before anything else. When one of them works, the other steps in and takes over parenting duties. It works well for them.”

Although things are clearly better, the insider added that Affleck and Garner are not on the verge of getting back together. Instead, the Justice League star is committed to spending time with the kids and being a good role model.

“They are not a couple and Ben is still living on the property,” the insider noted. “He is really happy and excited about the future. He is right where he wants to be with his kids and being very involved in their lives on a daily basis.”

Affleck and Garner have not addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship. With their divorce still not finalized, it’s unclear what the future holds for their marriage. At least they are both focused on what really matters and continue to provide good support for their young children.

Ben Affleck’s next movie, Justice League, is scheduled to open in theaters in November, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]