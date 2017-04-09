Killing North Korean President Kim Jong Un is Also An Option Being Considered by U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump was presented with several options by National Security Council to address the threat posed by North Korea and killing President Kim Jong-Un is one of them, NBC reports.

Throughout the years, North Korea has been known to conduct missile tests in an attempt to develop nuclear weapons. This ambition is what alerts and frightens the world as this poses a threat to be used as weapons of mass destruction. The United States, in particular, finds it very worrisome. Dave Benham, a spokesman for the US Pacific command, shares the same view.

“The number one threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilising program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.”

Recent incidents, however, have led the nation to be more aggressive with its attempts. During the visit of the China’s President Xi Jinping in the United States, he and President Trump have talked about the nuclear warfare that North Korea has been trying to develop. The U.S. president wants China to help negotiations with North Korea through diplomatic relations. But pressuring North Korea to stop in their venture seems unlikely.

North Korea believes that the U.S. only bullies and attacks countries that are defenseless and without any nuclear weapon. Kim Jong Un thinks that what happened to Iraq and Libya’s leaders, who have abandoned their pursuit for nuclear weaponry and have been overthrown by Westerners after, will also happen to him.

A North Korean defector, Thae Yong Ho, who once served as deputy ambassador to the U.K., has shared that Kim Jong Un is “desperate in maintaining his rule by relying on his nuclear weapons.” Currently, Young Ho is the highest ranking official who has turned his back against North Korea. He shared, however, that his country has been successful and has made progress in its goals to develop nuclear weapon. He also said that President Kim Jong Un should never be underestimated. Ultimately, he believes that the last resort to put a stop to the issue on nuclear weapon is to remove the president.

“Kim Jong Un is a man who can do anything beyond the normal imagination. The final and the real solution to the North Korean nuclear issue is to eliminate Kim Jong Un from the post.”

Choe Kang Il, a deputy director general for North American affairs in North Korea, revealed to NBC that the country is more advanced technologically than it appears to be. And that it is ready to test-fire its missile at any given time. However, he denies that such act is provoking in nature.

“Our measures to bolster our nuclear arsenal are all defensive in nature — to defend our sovereignty and to cope with the persistent nuclear blackmail and threats by the United States against our country.”

North Korea, on news of Syria attack, has aired its opinion and calls it as an “unforgivable act of regression,” Reuters reports. The country has released a statement through KCNA news agency but the spokesperson remains unnamed.

“The U.S. missile attack against Syria is a clear and unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state and we strongly condemn this. The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over.”

It is believed now that Syria and North Korea have forged a friendship and have become allies. Reuters revealed that Kim Jong Un and Syrian leader Bashal Al-Assad have been in talks promising each other their support. Al-Asshad has expressed his gratitude towards the North Korean president for acknowledging the plight of his country.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]