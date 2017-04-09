Russia Knew About Chemical Weapons In Syria: Autopsies Confirm Chemicals Used In Syria Attack

After autopsies confirm chemicals were used in the Syria attack, it was also revealed that Russia likely knew about the chemical weapons in Syria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has revealed that Russia likely knew about the chemical weapons in Syria. She told Fox News that either Russia is incompetent, or complicit in their role in overseeing Syria’s removal of chemical weapons.

“Clearly Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on that commitment. Either Russia has been complicit or simply incompetent on delivering its end of that agreement.”

Turkish Health Ministry, who has conducted autopsies on 80 civilians killed in the chemical attack on Tuesday, including 30 children, has confirmed that the chemical gas, Sarin, was used in the attack, Stuff reports.

“According to the preliminary results, the findings suggest that the patients were exposed to a chemical substance [Sarin].”

Exposure to Sarin immediately leaves a person with a runny nose, vomiting, mouth drool, and teary eyes. Within ten minutes, convulsions begin and a person becomes paralyzed. The end result is usually always death.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem denied the findings and stated that they have not and will not use chemical weapons. Autopsy results were sent to The Hague for further evaluation.

Tillerson added that Russia needs to carefully consider their support for Assad and his regime. Sen. John McCain agrees that Russia was complicit with the Syrian chemical attack, News Max revealed.

“I would imagine that they would probably know about it, since they are allies of Bashar al-Assad, but they are the ones that used the precision weapons against hospitals in Aleppo.”

McCain said that Russia is as bad as Assad, stating that they were involved with several attacks on medical facilities and hospitals throughout Syria.

“They are as bad as Bashar al-Assad. They have helped them with the barrel bombs. They have bailed them out time after time, but it was Russian aircraft with precision weapons that specifically targeted hospitals, sent drones over them, identified them and then attacked them.”

Meanwhile in New York, people are reacting to President Trump’s attack on the Syria airbase. The Syrian army claims that four children were killed in the attack, as well as five additional civilians. But President Trump continues to support his decision, stating that Syria is a threat to the United States and its allies.

“Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed, and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen, and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies.”

According to CNN, the same site of the chemical attack has been attacked again, this time with traditional weapons. Currently, we are not sure what steps President Trump plans to take, if any.

The attack on Saturday was thought to be carried out by the Russians in response to President Trump’s missile attack on Thursday night. The Russian airstrike killed four children, with a total death toll of about 15. An additional 20 people were injured during the airstrike.

While President Trump is being very quiet about his next steps following Russia’s airstrike, he has congratulated the U.S. military for their successful missile attack on Twitter.

Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

The Pentagon is investigating Russia’s involvement in the chemical attack. So far, they are examining whether Russia tried to cover up evidence by bombing a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun just five short hours after the initial chemical attack. Russia is in complete denial of the accusations.

Tillerson is disappointed in Putin’s response to the attack on the Syria base, claiming that the attack was an act of aggression.

Time will tell what will happen between Russia and the United States following this conflict.

[Featured Image by Pavel Golovkin/AP Images]