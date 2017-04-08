Nikki Bella Engagement Ring: The Touching Story Behind Her Giant Rock

Nikki Bella’s engagement ring isn’t just a giant (and hella expensive) piece of bling for the millionaire WWE superstar to wear: bae John Cena had it designed specifically to represent their relationship, the wrestler and entrepreneur tells E! Online.

In case you missed it, Nikki (real name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace), 33, and John Cena (real name: uh, John Cena), 39, got engaged live and in front of millions at Wrestlemania 33 a few weeks back.

It was hard to tell at the time, but when Cena put a ring on it, he put a RING on it: specifically, according to E! Online, a specially-designed, 4.5 carat centerpiece stone surrounded by four smaller stones amounting to about a half carat between them. Set in platinum, the Tiffany & Co. ring features diamonds described by diamond expert Deborah Villepigue as nearly perfect.

According to In Touch Weekly, Cena likely plopped down something in the neighborhood of 75 grand for the bling; while a gemologist consulted by E! Online says that it’s probably more in the $115,000 range.

Besides being a ridiculously expensive ring with near-perfect stones and a classy pedigree from a world-famous jeweler, Cena had the ring designed to signify his and Nikki’s relationship.

“It’s four and a half carats and we’ve been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we’ve been together and what we’ve been through. Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one.”

Everybody say it with me now: Awwwwwww!

In fact, as John was down on one knee popping the question, he tried to explain the significance of the ring to Nikki. However, in the heat of the moment – her heart racing, to say nothing of the sounds of the screaming fans – she didn’t pick up on what he was saying.

“After the proposal, when we came back, and I was like, ‘Can you repeat that?’ because I was just, so much was going on in my head and the crowd’s all screaming. I was listening to him in the ring and trying to take it all in, but I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness!'” she recalls. “And then he said again like, ‘Nicole, I’ve been wanting to ask you this for a year and a half.’ So, it was so cute. I just didn’t want the moment to end. It feels like it hasn’t ended.”

Oddly enough, Nikki had nothing to do with the engagement ring. Cena designed it himself; she says she was never expecting John to put a ring on it because he’d been married before and didn’t want to tie the knot again (Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012).

Speaking to The Today Show, John said that he changed his mind about getting married again after spending nearly half a decade with Nikki.

“I found the right person. I found a strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal. Someone when I’m down, can pick me up. It took a person that strong to change my life.”

Though she didn’t have any say in her engagement ring, Nikki does have some ideas for her wedding dress, she told Brides Magazine. Specifically, she wants something that highlights her natural curves.

“I want something that’s tight in the waist and shows off the booty. I definitely have to have some cleavage.”

[Featured Image by George Napolitano/MediaPunch/IPX/AP]