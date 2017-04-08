Blake Shelton’s Bond With Her Boys Has Gwen Stefani Wanting To Have A Baby Of Their Own

Bringing children into a relationship is never easy, especially after a heartbreaking divorce. But that hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from developing a strong relationship with Gwen Stefani’s three boys – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. With Shelton bonding with the boys, is Stefani already thinking about expanding the family?

Ace Showbiz reports that Stefani is already pregnant with a little girl. The No Doubt alum shares three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in the summer of 2015. An official announcement hasn’t been made, but sources indicate that Shelton and Stefani were elated when they discovered the pregnancy.

“Everyone’s in a state of total disbelief,” the insider shared. “No doubt there were lots of tears and high-fives around the room and just a feeling of sheer joy.”

While they are preparing to expand the family, the couple isn’t planning on tying the knot. An insider told In Touch Weekly that Shelton and Stefani don’t want to rush into a marriage. Instead, the Voice co-stars are enjoying their dating status and spending time together as a regular couple.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” the insider stated. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Shelton started dating Stefani in the fall of 2015, months after he separated from Miranda Lambert. Given how they both recently went through divorces, it’s understandable that they want to wait to get married. They apparently aren’t taking the same approach when it comes to a baby.

“They’re trying for a baby first,” a source revealed. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to E! News, part of the reason Stefani wants to expand the family is because of Blake Shelton’s interactions with her boys. The country crooner has gotten along great with all three of Stefani’s sons and is clearly developing a strong bond with them. In fact, just this past weekend, Stefani snapped a photo of her three boys rocking one of Shelton’s tattoos on their forearms.

The boys showed off their copy of Shelton’s infamous deer tracks tattoo next to the original version. The matching tattoos were part of a weekend getaway at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, a place where Stefani has been spending a lot of time lately.

For Shelton, getting the boys matching fake tattoos is just another chance to spend quality time with them. From taking Apollo on hikes through the woods to giving Kingston a ride on his helicopter, Shelton hasn’t shied away from daddy duty. Of course, some of the cutest moments have come during the holiday season, not to mention last year when Shelton hosted the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“[Gwen’s kids] adore Blake and are obsessed with the fact he’s hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards,” a source stated. “They think he’s so cool!”

Whether or not Shelton’s close bond is enough to convince them to have kids is another matter. Shelton and Stefani have not confirmed the reports of a pregnancy and haven’t said much about their future plans.

The two are currently in the middle of a new season of The Voice, so if Stefani is pregnant it won’t be long before she starts showing.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

