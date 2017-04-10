NFL Draft Rumors: Jets Among Teams Meeting With Chris Godwin This Week, New York Also Getting Patrick Mahomes?

There’s only a few weeks left before NFL Draft 2017 commences and teams are now scrambling to get their choice of players. One of the most in-demand players is Penn State’s wide receiver Chris Godwin, who’s meeting three NFL teams this week, including the New York Jets.

According to Sporting News, Godwin is set to visit with Detroit Lions this week. Baltimore Ravens has also set an appointment on April 11, and the New York Jets on April 12. It’s going to be a busy week ahead for the wide receiver, and it’s not going to get less busy.

Next week, Chris is visiting with the Philadelphia Eagles, the source of the publication said. Then he’s going to a two-day visit thereafter.

Prior to his scheduled visits this week, the junior wide receiver has already met with the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and others.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound former wideout has had an incredible 2016 with 11 touchdowns, 59 catches and 982 yards. In his three years with Penn State, he’s had 18 touchdowns, 154 passes and 2,241 yards.

With his performance, Godwin is seen as the fifth best receiver in the NFL Draft 2017 and is projected to be the second-round pick, 247 Sports reported. One of his finest moments is during Penn State’s game against the USC in the Rose Bowl, where he got two touchdowns and nine catches for 187 yards, which is a record for Penn State.

Will New York Jets Consider Quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

The New York Jets has the No. 6 overall pick this coming NFL Draft, and speculations are going wild regarding their picks. Last year was from from being a good year for them, so they have to be wary as to whom they will choose.

One of the NFL players that the Jets can make use of is Patrick Mahomes, The Jet Press suggested. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound quarterback may strengthen the New York Jets, who’s pretty pressed for a good quarterback right now.

Mahomes is no less than a great quarterback. Aside from being a fallback option in case Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty doesn’t work out, Patrick will play perfectly in an offense team.

However, he may not be enough in the eyes of New York Jets. It’s the same story for Mitchell Trupisky. According to Jon Gruden, it would be surprising for the Jets to pick Trupisky even with their quarterback issues.

“I can’t see them going that high for that. There’s a lot of unknown with some of these quarterbacks. Five of the seven are underclassmen. Trubisky has played one year of college football. I don’t know. A lot of it will be dependent on what they truly think of their young quarterbacks they currently have.”

Nonetheless, there’s still on telling for whom the Jets will use their No. 6 Draft pick. Running back Leonard Fournette is also one of the names the rumor mill has been churning out, as well as O.J. Howard, who’s also going to play well if New York goes on the offensive.

A report from ESPN also suggests Jamal Adams, who could be Todd Bowles’ secondary. The New York Jets may also be looking into Charles Harris who would fit as the team’s rush linebacker.

On the other hand, Reuben Foster and Malik Hocker are not likely to head to the city that never sleeps in the NFL Draft 2017. Richard Sherman is also not a candidate for trading despite rumors. The 29-year-old cornerback does not fit in the Jets’ schemes right now, and New York is also not in the interest of Sherman. He will likely go to the Seattle Seahawks.

