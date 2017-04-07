‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry To Rekindle Romance With New Baby Daddy?

Kailyn Lowry may be preparing to reconcile with her third child’s father.

Earlier this year, when the Teen Mom 2 star announced her pregnancy to her fans and followers after months of rumors, she admitted that her situation was not ideal and a short time later, she confirmed she was no longer dating her mystery man.

Now, however, there seems to be hope for a future relationship between Kailyn Lowry and her yet-to-be-named baby daddy.

“He’s been there whenever [Kailyn Lowry] has needed him,” a source close to the reality star explained to Radar Online on April 5.

“He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed she is expecting baby number three this summer in a blog post to fans in late February but chose to keep the identity of her child’s father a secret. That said, there have been several men named as potential baby daddies, one of which is Chris Lopez.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the Radar Online insider said.

“They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

The source went on to say that despite Kailyn Lowry’s enthusiasm about her baby news, her third pregnancy has been “rough.”

“She’s pushing through it. She’s really excited to meet her new addition.”

When Kailyn Lowry first announced her baby news, a rep for the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed that the man who fathered her child was someone who she “briefly dated.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep said.

“[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

In the weeks that followed, rumors began swirling in regard to Kailyn Lowry’s past relationship with Chris Lopez. As several reports explained, Kailyn Lowry’s rumored baby daddy had shared a tweet in January which suggested he was expecting a miracle child. A short time later, just one person favorited the post: Kailyn Lowry.

Once blogs began taking notice of the tweet, which seemed to be related to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy, Chris Lopez further added to the speculation by removing the tweet from his page.

Kailyn Lowry also added to the speculation into Chris Lopez’s involvement with her pregnancy when she responded to the possibility of naming her baby “Holden.”

“Chris would say, I’m Holden the baby!” she said in the live Instagram clip.

More recently, Kailyn Lowry shared another hint about her baby’s father when she announced her child on Snapchat and labeled him or her “Baby Lo.” As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry has confirmed to fans that she will not be learning the gender of the child until its birth this summer.

Although Chris Lopez may seem to be Kailyn Lowry’s man, fans may not get a confirmation of her baby’s daddy’s identity for a while.

“[Kailyn Lowry] may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “People are asking her daily — dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of the baby. However, she is simply not ready to share that information. The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will be rolling again soon.”

Kailyn Lowry and the cast of Teen Mom 2 are expected to reunite later this year for the eighth season of the MTV reality series.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

