Kylie Jenner Snapchats Alone In Mansion After Tyga ‘Moved Out’ But They Are Not Broken Up, Insiders Claim

Kylie Jenner took Snapchats of herself alone in her mansion after her ex-boyfriend Tyga reportedly “moved out” but an insider claimed that the two are not broken up, just not spending “as much time together.”

Kylie and Tyga are “not broken up”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have had an on-again-off-again relationship over the years. With rumors of cheating, financial woes, and baby mama drama, the 19-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old rapper have been rumored to have split again but apparently are just taking some more time for themselves.

According to The Sun, Kylie Jenner posed for a series of Snapchat photos and videos alone in her Hidden Hills mansion, checking herself out in a mirror in a skin-tight nude dress.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then changed into a cream crop top and a pair of jeans and filmed herself on Snapchat going out to the car to head out with friends.

While reports that Tyga has “moved out” of Jenner’s home makes it seem like their break could be serious but inside sources reportedly told People the pair would likely reunite.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together.”

A rollercoaster relationship over the years

Kylie Jenner and Tyga first got together back in 2014, but the pair didn’t come forward with their relationship until Spring of 2015, following Jenner’s 18th birthday.

Tyga has often guest-starred on Jenner’s family’s reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and joined her on family vacations with the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan.

The young celebrity couple previously split back in November 2015 but got back together shortly after and in May 2016, he was rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner look-a-like model, Demi Rose Mawby, according to E! News.

“We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her.”

After the two got back together, Tyga bought Kylie a $200,000 Maybach for her birthday in August.

Moved out because of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Sources revealed to Us Weekly that Tyga moved out of Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion because he “feels he’s been belittled on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

“Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Another source added that Kylie and Tyga were still together, “They’re not broken up. They’re just not spending as much time together.”

Kylie has been spending more time with her friends and focusing on her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

Tyga’s found a new crib miles away from Jenner

Tyga apparently got himself a new place about 30 miles away from Kylie’s home in Hidden Hills but the couple “speak every day.”

“Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Although, the insider added that Kylie “doesn’t trust him, but can’t let go.”

“She will keep an eye on him.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:41am PST

