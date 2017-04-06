Pierce Brosnan As Cable In ‘Deadpool’: ‘The Son’ Actor Finally Addresses Rumors

Pierce has long been rumored to play Cable in Deadpool’s sequel. Rumors started in January this year when a photo of Brosnan, Hugh Jackman, and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was posted online. Since then, Pierce has been named as one of the likely candidates to play Merc with a Mouth’s partner. However, the James Bond actor has denied the claims, saying that he is in no way involved with the project.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 63-year-old discussed the rumors stating that he will play Cable in Deadpool just because he was spotted hanging out with two Marvel movie stars. According to Pierce, that photo was nothing more than just a photo.

Furthermore, Brosnan said that he has not been approached for the role of Cable, which means that he should be crossed off the list of possible candidates.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

“Not true. Nothing’s come my way yet. It’s completely made up. We were sitting waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guy said, ‘Quick. Let’s get a photograph. Jump in the middle.’ Mr. Reynolds said, ‘Let’s do three wise monkeys,’ put it out there, and it went viral.”

Although Brosnan has already cleared the Cable rumors, speculation is rife that he could just be denying it since the news on Deadpool’s casting has not been officially released. Actors could be involved in a certain project for years or months without the public’s knowledge until an official announcement is made.

But when Brosnan sensed that people think he’s just playing games, he insisted that he is telling the truth and that all the rumors are “fabricated.”

“I ain’t lying. I don’t lie. They know where to find me. It’s just fabricated.”

Even Kimmel wasn’t convinced and believed Pierce was instructed to deny all the rumors. But according to the veteran actor, he is the kind of guy that would tell the host everything.

Pierce Brosnan is just one of the many actors thought to be great as Deadpool’s Cable. Names that have been included in the list are Hellboy’s Ron Perlman and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm. However, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon is the top choice for the role.

Sources for the publication revealed that while Shannon is not the only one with the potential to play Cable in Deadpool’s sequel, he is considered as the frontrunner. Shannon has the mature appeal of the superhero and he would also be great in a comedy action film like Deadpool. Still, there is one factor that would eliminate him from the list – his schedule.

Shannon has signed up for the indie film What They Had, which will start filming this spring. Deadpool, on the other hand, will start shooting this summer.

As for Brosnan, MoviePilot, in its write-up, mentioned that the Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief actor would be perfect because just like Shannon, he is mature and is just the right age to play Cable. Not to mention he is a veteran actor who’s done a lot of action films. But for now, nothing is certain yet, and fans will just have to wait for the announcement, which, according to Deadpool co-writer Paul Wernick, will be “coming very soon.”

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan’s new TV series, The Son, is set to debut on AMC this week. The Son is based on Philipp Meyer’s bestseller of the same name, which tells the story of Eli (Brosnan), who was considered the first son of Texas since he was born on the same day Texas became a state.

Brosnan made his debut on TV with Remington Steele and recently, he told CBC News why he decided to go back to the small screens. According to Pierce, he had been considering TV for several years now, as he likes the fast-paced work when doing series.

“When you work on massive films, there’s such a large landscape of story and budget and pyrotechnics to deal with that sometimes it’s like watching paint dry.”

Catch Pierce Brosnan’s 10-episode miniseries, The Son, on Saturday, April 8, on AMC.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]