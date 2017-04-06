All New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Air On April 8

Saturday Night Live is all new this weekend after a few weeks of re-runs. Taking on the hosting duties for April 8 is actor and comedian Louis C.K. and the musical guest for the night is The Chainsmokers.

Six-time Emmy winner Louis C.K. is no rookie when it comes to serving as host on Saturday Night Live. The 49-year-old comic has hosted three times before. The first time he hosted was on November 3, 2012. He returned to host again in March of 2014 and in May of 2015. His 2015 hosting gig made some unfavorable headlines due to the material that the comedian chose to speak about. When C.K. took the stage for his nine-minute monologue, he made jokes about the Middle East, racism, and child molestation. This wasn’t just any ordinary Saturday Night Live either; it happened to be the 40th season finale, so many people were tuned in. After his appearance, social media was ablaze with outrage, and news outlets all over the world talked about the comedian’s poor taste. All must have been forgotten or forgiven, because C.K. is returning to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The reason for his SNL appearance is for publicity, of course. Louis C.K. is out and about promoting his new Netflix special which began streaming on April 4. The special, titled Louis CK: 2017, was filmed over a few nights in Washington, D.C. In typical C.K. fashion, the Netflix show takes on some hot topics, including religion, homosexuality, and abortion. Louis C.K. and Netflix made a two-show deal, so another stand-up special with the comedian will be released later this year.

The chief content creator for Netflix, Ted Sarandos, told Variety, “Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix.”

People who are not familiar with Louis C.K.’s stand-up might still recognize him from his popular TV series, Louie. The series began on the FX network in June of 2010 and is based loosely off of Louis C.K.’s life. The comedian not only stars in the series, but he is also the writer, director, and producer of it. Louie is described by FX as a show that puts a spotlight on C.K.’s everyday ordeals, his quest to find love, and his pursuit of humor.

It’s a big weekend for fans of The Chainsmokers. The duo is releasing their first studio album, Memories…Do Not Open, on April 7. Then the following night they will make their debut on Saturday Night Live. Getting ready to embark on a three-month tour in support of the new album, The Chainsmokers will kick off their tour on April 13 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. The tour will go all over North America with shows in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and more, plus some festival stops mixed in between.

Made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers have already reached quite a bit of success for a band who has yet to release a studio album. Their first EP came out in the fall of 2015 and their single “#Selfie” excelled on the charts.

Next week is another new episode of Saturday Night Live. On April 15, Jimmy Fallon will host and Harry Styles will be the musical guest. It will be the first of four live coast-to-coast episodes, meaning each episode will air cross-country simultaneously.

Until then, tune in this Saturday night for an all new Saturday Night Live.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation]