Phaedra Parks Divorce Drama: ‘RHOA’ Star Speaks Out On Apollo Nida’s New Woman

Phaedra Parks waited two years before filing for divorce from Apollo Nida. Some people thought that she was trying to postpone the divorce, so she could take advantage of some legal options, but she could get a divorce without Apollo’s approval after two years since he’s incarcerated. Kandi Burruss’ mother has been very vocal about the divorce, wondering why she has remained married. However, Phaedra is now opening up about this divorce process and she says that her parents have been a huge support system for her.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks reveals that her parents have been a big help throughout this divorce. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra’s mother has filmed several times and she was the one who wanted to protect Parks’ children during the divorce. She told Phaedra that she was scared to find her daughter and her two grandsons dead in their home, hinting that Apollo could lose his mind during the divorce.

Even though Phaedra Parks never defended her ex-husband during the ugly divorce, she’s now revealing that both her mother and her father have been huge supporters of hers. She wants to protect her two sons and she wants them to have strong role models.

Tune in to #WWHL tonight to see my girl @porsha4real rock the clubhouse #FrickandFrack ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

“My parents are my rock; no matter what is happening in my life, they are there for me with love, strength, wisdom, and prayer. Both of my parents are Pastors and believe in the sanctity of marriage, however they understand that things don’t always work out the way we want despite our faith. They continue to support me unconditionally and give me the guidance only a parent can provide. They always help with my children. They are a source of love and stability for my sons. God could not have blessed our family with better parents and grandparents,” Phaedra Parks explains to Bravo about how her parents have helped her through her divorce from Apollo Nida.

Of course, Parks has been very vocal about raising two strong boys, who don’t idolize their father, who is serving eight years behind bars for fraud and identity theft. Instead, Phaedra wants them to have positive role models in their lives, which is why she’s only visited Apollo twice in prison.

Phaedra Parks didn’t attend Kandi Burruss’ restaurant opening, where Apollo’s new woman showed up and surprised everyone. During her visit, Nida called her and she kept telling him how much she loved him. It was awkward for everyone and while Parks didn’t say something specific about his new love interest, she did reveal that it was in bad taste. Parks downright says that the whole situation is disappointing, as he’s only thinking about himself and not about their children. She opened up about this in her Bravo blog.

My entire family came out to support my Pop Up Shop. I am so thankful to have supportive siblings, parents and in-laws. #Family #philanthropy #entrepreneur #workethic #AydensA+snacks ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

“It was my birthday so I am glad I decided to spend it with Porsha instead of being ambushed at the OLG opening! Even though Apollo and I are no longer together, this was disappointing for me to watch. Not because of my feelings, but because we have two young and impressionable sons who very much need a positive male role model, and this sort of behavior is not something I would want them to associate with their father,” Phaedra Parks explains to Bravo about Apollo’s new lady showing up at the Old Lady Gang restaurant opening.

