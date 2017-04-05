‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Iain Glen Hints Jorah May Die [Spoilers]

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones Season 7 doesn’t premiere until July, but as Inquisitr noted last week, Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) has been on a press tour for his crime thriller series, Jack Taylor, which got him talking about Jorah.

That press tour continued this week, and, in a new interview with Stuff, the Scottish actor reveals more about his longtime GoT character, including his fondness for playing him.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing Jorah. It’s been a role that’s been good to me so far.”

However, just because Jorah has been around since Game of Thrones Season 1 doesn’t mean he will make it until the end of the series. After all, he revealed to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) that he has the dreaded Greyscale disease at the end of Season 6.

“There’s quite a high death count in Game Of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favorite characters,” Glen reminds viewers. “They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I’m doing OK.”

Glen said something similar in a recent interview with Vanity Fair when asked about Jorah’s fate in Game of Thrones Season 7.

“In all honesty, no one is more worried than me. There’s a high death rate in Thrones, and I desperately don’t want to be part of that number. We’ll have to see what unfolds.”

He also told Radio Times that he is feeling unsure about Jorah’s future.

“I don’t know of course if I am going to make the last [season],” he said. “I am sort of doing a head count, but I think it’s certainly under ten people who were in the original pilot and have been in every season since. I have grown very attached to it. I love the people involved. Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] are very benign showrunners and very good people.”

Well, either Glen is seeing the writing on the wall, or he is a master at bluffing. Viewers will just have to tune into Game of Thrones Season 7 to confirm Jorah’s fate.

In the meantime, the actor explained to Stuff why he may have been cast as Jorah even though he doesn’t physically resemble the character described in George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones books — and it has to do with Daenerys.

“I don’t think I bear any physical resemblance whatsoever to the character that George R. R. Martin described in the books on which the series is based,” Glen said. “I think he was a very dark-haired, wiry man with an ugly face – I’m not saying I don’t have an ugly face – and I think quite short and stocky. But they probably thought it would be good if you could see why (Jorah and Daenerys) might get it together. If you had an ugly stump of a man who had no chance whatsoever and was fairly repellent then it would be harder for them to tell that story.”

Does that mean that, despite his ultimate fate, Jorah will finally have a romantic moment with Daenerys after all these years of pining for her? Perhaps not, if Glen’s comments to Vanity Fair are any indication.

“Jorah ponders [about sex] too much, I think. Not that Jorah’s ever going to get it. Well, he might. Who knows?”

Poor Jorah. To think he could succumb to Greyscale with a broken heart. That’s Game of Thrones for you.

What do you think will happen to Jorah in Game of Thrones Season 7? Do you think there is any hope for Jorah and Daenerys?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]