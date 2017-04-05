Bella Thorne Asked To Tone Down Sex Appeal

Bella Thorne’s sexy and racy pictures are not strange to her millions of followers, but seem to be a problem with her team. In recent reports, it is said that Famous In Love actress has been asked to tone down her sex appeal.

The former Disney star is very open about her personal life with fans. The 19-year-old actress keeps sharing racy pictures and teenage problems like acne and shaving with her fans. Looks like Thorne’s openness really costs her image.

“Bella’s team wants her to reel in the sexy pics, but that is not gonna happen! She had to suppress her sex appeal for so long, so she is really enjoying her new found freedom and she’s not going to compromise. She’s proud of who she is.”

At many occasions, Bella Thorne’s racy avatar on her social media platforms was questioned, but the actress is not ready to buzz down anything. She keeps sharing topless and bikini pictures. The Disney’s Shake It Up star also said in her interview with Out Magazine that since she was from a premium channel, she had to hide her image, but she is not going to hide her real self anymore.

“I was never that proper, sweet girl, but I was so scared to be myself in any way. I became this person I didn’t know. Finally, when I got off the channel and started going through my own shit, I got to a point of, ‘OK, I know who I am now.'”

Bella Thorne’s bisexuality was also much talked about when she randomly told one of her fans on Twitter that she is bisexual. The actress did not think of it as a big deal, but her publicist told her that she cannot keep saying things like that.

During her recent television promotion of Famous In Love, in which she plays the role of Paige, the former Disney star said that Hollywood wants to change everyone. The actress has admitted in the past also that revealing so much on social media platforms has its downside, but that will not stop her from revealing what is true.

“What I really like about Famous In Love is that we show the downside of it [fame], which nobody ever talks about. The problem with Hollywood is they wanna change you. They want to tell you, ‘you’re not this and you’re not that.’ It’s like this whole big game and you really do have to just decipher what is you.”

Bella also recently revealed on her Twitter handle that she is suffering from depression, but her followers have not taken it lightly.

“Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression:/ you aren’t alone.”

Apparently, many of her fans backlashed her for saying that she suffers from depression without getting a proper diagnosis. The actress deleted her tweet later and has not made any other comments on the matter.

The Disney’s Shake It Up star has continued to share racy pictures that include topless Marilyn Monroe look and very revealing Adidas crop top.

B pull your shirt down! ????????????#friday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Bella Thorne’s relationship has also been very public. Her relationship with Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey, and rumored affair with Charlie Puth are much talked about among her fans. However, the actress has revealed that she is currently single, but she was spotted recently getting cozy with the NBA’s Chandler Parsons.

Thorne is currently portraying the lead role of Paige Townsen/August in Freeform’s Famous In Love. She will soon be seen in several movie projects including The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, The Babysitter and You Get Me.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]