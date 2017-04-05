‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Fed Up By Show’s ‘Fakery’, Pushes For Spinoff With ALDC Minis After Exit

Abby Lee Miller may have already left Dance Moms, but the drama still continues as reports claim that the ALDC guru was fed up by the show’s “fakery.” The said claims were also backed up by the dance instructor’s co-star, Sari Lopez.

Earlier this week, Abby Lee Miller’s former Dance Moms co-star Sari Lopez broke her silence in defense of the ALDC founder. Lopez, the mother of mini team dancer Areana, dished on the truth behind Miller’s abrupt decision to leave the show. According to Sari, Dance Moms’“fakery” forced Abby to ditch the series. Apparently, Miller grew tired of “being forced to act on her reality show,” Radar Online reports.

“It’s supposed to be reality TV, but it’s not reality. It’s staged by producers.”

The Kandi Kouture Dancewear owner also revealed how Miller, who originally wanted to cut two junior elite competition team members, was forced by the producers to cut from the mini team instead. She also added that Abby even cried because of the said instructions from the higher-ups.

“They pretend Abby chose to eliminate the minis, but that is not true. They wanted her to eliminate two minis, but it was supposed to be the elites. She walked out crying because she wouldn’t cut any of the minis.”

Sari recalled how Abby was penalized for going against the Dance Moms’ producers. Apparently, the 50-year-old dance instructor had to shoulder a hefty fine just for opposing the producers’ ideas. Lopez added that Miller has to pay “thousands of dollars” when she refused to follow the show’s “twisted storyline.”

“She was fined for not doing what they wanted her to do. Because she walked out during that scene, she was fined by the network.”

Lopez, who was very vocal about her support for Miller, also reiterated that Dance Moms would never be the same without the ALDC guru. It can be recalled that after Abby had announced her exit from Dance Moms, she was quickly replaced by Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. Some of the moms actually rejoiced with Abby’s exit from the show and even called her a “spoiled brat.” However, Lopez remained loyal to Miller, claiming that she is irreplaceable.

“I don’t think Abby is replaceable. Who could replace her when she’s the entire show?”

Meanwhile, Sari also revealed that Abby is not hanging her dance shoes yet. According to reports, Miller is in talks with other networks about a possible Dance Moms spin-off which will allegedly feature ALDC’s minis. Sari confirmed that they had a meeting with the dance instructor and discussed the proposed show with the younger dancers.

“We met with Abby last night. They’re pitching another show with the minis with another network.”

Love you Miss @therealabbylee thank you for coming to dinner with my mom,sister, and I I've missed you so much can't wait to see you next time we need to hang out more love you so so much ❤❤❤❤❤❤???????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by AREANA (Ari) LOPEZ (@areanaevanilopez) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Apparently, the new show will not feature the junior elite team and will set the spotlight on the minis instead. Lopez revealed that Miller came up with that decision because the moms from the junior elite team treated her “like trash.” It was also noted that Abby has always wanted to launch her own show with the minis, but the Dance Moms production wouldn’t let it come to fruition.

“She’s always wanted her own show with the minis. But production wouldn’t let that happen.”

On the other hand, Miller seemed optimistic about her upcoming project and even shared her dedication to start fresh. In a recent Instagram post, the ALDC founder posted a snap of what seems to be a venue of their meeting. Abby captioned the photo with, “Lunch Meeting at The Beverly Hills Hotel! And I’m the first to arrive? That’s right eager to get started!” and promised the fans that “the best is yet to come.”

It remains unclear if Abby’s rumored new show will kick off soon considering that she might be facing jail time of up to 30 months depending on her sentence scheduled on May 8.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]