‘Twilight’ Reboot Is Not Happening, Robert Pattinson’s Ex-Girlfriend Kristen Stewart Is Busy?

A Twilight movie reboot is something every fan of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson wants, but apparently, the project is never going to see the light of the day because of Kristen’s future projects and her history with co-star Robert.

Ever since Lionsgate co-chairman revealed in an interview with the ScreenDaily that the studio has no problem producing the next installment in the Twilight series, fans of the vampire-human romantic saga are waiting to get some positive news from the stars’ representatives.

On one hand, all the fans of Twilight, who have read the books, knows this for a fact that the story of Bella and Edward came to an end after The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part-1 and Part-2 were released. However, fans were really hoping that Stephenie Meyer will come up with a different angle to present the story, just like the way E. L. James did with the fourth installment in the Fifty Shades series.

In her earlier interview with the Variety, Meyer, who rose to an over-night fame by the Twilight novels, candidly spoke about her take on the future of Twilight novels or its adaptation.

“I am so over it. For me, it’s not a happy place to be.”

Kristen, on the other hand, revealed in the past that she has no problem in portraying Bella Swan again, on one condition — the next Twilight-related movie should not affect her personal life, just like the way it did in the past when all her fans got to know that she was in a serious relationship with Robert Pattinson.

During her interview with Uproxx, Kristen revealed that as an actor she is open to all the challenges and wishes to portray challenging roles but if the studio makes another Twilight film, then she would like to separate her personal life with her professional one.

“It wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other. I was so genuinely, heavily entrenched in [those films], and not in a way that felt like an obligation. Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it.”

Even if somehow Meyer will come up with a different story angle for all the previously written characters, then it would be extremely difficult for Kristen to make time out of her busy schedule.

Kristen’s Upcoming Movies:

After making a household name for herself after starring in Twilight saga, Kristen Stewart acted in many films that made her an A-list Hollywood actress. Her performance in Camp X-Ray, Still Alice and Equals were highly appreciated. The 26-year-old Stewart was last seen in Personal Shopper, a French psychological thriller film that explored the themes of horror with some intense drama presented on celluloid by Olivier Assayas.

Kristen will next be seen in Lizzie, a biographical thriller film directed by Craig William Macneill. The film is based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of the ax-murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. In the upcoming thriller film, Kristen will be seen sharing the screen with Chloë Sevigny, Jay Huguley and Fiona Shaw.

After Lizzie, Kristen will star in William Eubank’s next film Underwater. The film is scheduled to release in 2018 and will follow the story of a crew of underwater researchers who are stuck in their subterranean laboratory after an earthquake hit the ocean.

From the looks of it, it looks like Kristen is extremely busy with different projects and considering her history with Robert Pattinson, it is highly unlikely that she will star in the rumored Twilight film.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]