Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad Campaign Features Kim Kardashian Blonde Wig On The Model

Kendall Jenner appeared in a new ad campaign for Pepsi MAX with Kim Kardashian-looking platinum blonde hair. Kendall is not the only famous sister who has tried out Kim’s blonde ‘do.

Kendall Jenner ditched her brunette locks for a bleach blonde shoulder-length hairstyle reminiscent to that of her older sister Kim Kardashian’s go-to platinum look.

Love this inside shot from @VogueBrasil. We shot this in Malibu???? @EllenVonUnwerth A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 31, 2015 at 5:11pm PDT

The 21-year-old model has never sported platinum blonde hair before, but her younger sister Kylie Jenner has tried out the bleach blonde look in the past.

@violetgrey???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Kendall Jenner posted a video behind the scenes of the commercial shoot with her usual raven hair, so it was obvious that the supermodel was using a wig for the Pepsi advertisement.

The model has never dyed her natural hair

behind the scenes of my commercial with @pepsi???? #PepsiMoment #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

According to Daily News, Kendall Jenner was filming a short film in Bangkok, Thailand for Pepsi’s new Live For Now moments campaign.

The supermodel’s famous sisters Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim have all dyed their naturally brunette hair blonde, but Kendall never has.

Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian had perhaps the most shocking transformation when she dyed her hair platinum blonde in a three-hour transformation in Paris which subsequently made her hair fall out.

It’s hard out here for a platinum pimp! Thank you @FredericMennetrier for touching up my blonde! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2015 at 5:17am PDT

Kendall’s tried out the blonde look before

Kendall Jenner has previously worn a blonde wig on the runway in 2016 when she and her fellow supermodel friend Gigi Hadid swapped hair colors for the Balmain Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Bae’s in Paris A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 3, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

Kendall’s new Pepsi MAX campaign was set to the sound of “Lion” a new track by Skip Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson. The supermodel posed for the camera in a futuristic minidress and wore bright red lipstick to finish off the look.

In the midst of filming, Kendall was tempted by the sound of young people protesting in the streets of Bangkok. The model apparently took off her wig, smeared the lipstick off of her face, and joined the people in the streets, even offering a Pepsi can to police officers as a peace offering.

The reality star and supermodel is joining an impressive roster of Pepsi alums

“I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi. The spirit of Pepsi – living in the ‘now’ moment- is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today.”

It’s what we would have chosen anyway.????: @standard74 A post shared by pepsi (@pepsi) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:03am PST

